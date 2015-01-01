पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लुट:थाने से 200 मीटर दूरी पर छिनतई

गोगरी4 घंटे पहले
गोगरी थाना के महज दो सौ मीटर की दूरी पर शुक्रवार को दिनदहाड़े एक व्यक्ति के बाइक की डिक्की से 2 लाख 3 हजार रुपए गायब करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मामले में पीड़ित शेरगढ़ निवासी नितेश कुमार ने स्थानीय थाना में आवेदन देकर कहा है कि वे मक्का व्यवसायी हैं। शुक्रवार को प्रखंड कॉलोनी के सामने बंधन बैंक से अपने खाते से 2 लाख 3 हजार रुपए निकाल कर अपनी बाइक की डिक्की में रुपए रखकर अपना घर जा रहा था। सड़क पर काफी भीड़ होने के कारण गाड़ी धीरे- धीरे आगे बढ़ रही थी। इसी क्रम में किसी ने डिक्की का ताला तोड़कर रुपए निकाल लिया। पीड़ित द्वारा थाना से न्याय की मांग करते हुए उक्त अपराधियों को पकड़कर रुपए बरामदगी की मांग की है। थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार ने कहा कि मामले की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

