विस चुनाव:आदर्श मतदान केंद्र का अधिकारियों ने जाना हाल

गोगरी5 घंटे पहले
परबत्ता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पांच मतदान केंद्रों को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था। यहां मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने वालों के लिए वो सारी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध थी जो होनी चाहिए। मतदाताओं को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होने दी जा रही थी। गोगरी में प्रखंड कार्यालय व उसरी मध्य विद्यालय को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था। इन बूथों को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था, जहां आस-पास गंदगी का नामोनिशान नहीं था। सैकड़ों गुब्बारे मुख्य द्वार से मतदान केंद्र तक लगाए गए थे एवं कालीन भी बिछाई गई थी। छोटे बच्चों के लिए खेलने के लिए भी कैंप लगे थे। वहीं बैठने के लिए प्रतीक्षालय की व्यवस्था थी। मतदाताओं के लिए सेल्फी लेने के लिए भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। बच्चों के लिए किड्स जोन भी बनाए गए थे। निरीक्षण के क्रम में चुनाव प्रेक्षक पार्श्वनाथ मिश्रा व डीडीसी अभिलाषा शर्मा ने दोनों आदर्श केंद्रों का जायजा लिया। इसके साथ ही दोनों ने सेल्फी जोन में जाकर फोटो भी खिंचवाई। अधिकारियों ने आदर्श मतदान केंद्र प्रखंड कार्यालय में बनाए गए रंगोली को देखकर काफी खुश नजर आए। साथ ही दोनों अधिकारियों ने परबत्ता विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह एसडीओ सुभाष चंद्र मंडल को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

