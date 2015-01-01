पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनशन समाप्त:लोजपा प्रत्याशी आदित्य कुमार ने एसडीओ से वार्ता के बाद समाप्त कर दिया अनशन

गोगरी4 घंटे पहले
एसडीओ से वार्ता करते लोजपा प्रत्याशी।
  • विस चुनाव में बूथों पर हुए गड़बड़ी की जांच की मांग काे लेकर थे अनशन पर

प्रखंड के बायपास गांधी चौक के पास फर्जी मतदान व चुनाव के दौरान बूथों पर हुए गड़बड़ी की जांच की मांग को लेकर लोजपा प्रत्याशी आदित्य कुमार शौर्य उर्फ बाबूलाल शौर्य का तीन दिनों से चल रहा आमरण अनशन शुक्रवार की देर शाम को समाप्त हो गया। एसडीओ सुभाष चंद्र मंडल के साथ प्रशासन की टीम ने अनशन स्थल पर जाकर जूस पिलाकर अनशन कर रहे नेता का अनशन को समाप्त किया। इस अवसर पर अनशन कर्ता आदित्य कुमार शौर्य उर्फ बाबूलाल शौर्य ने कहा की प्रशासन व मेरे अधिवक्ता द्वारा यह समझाने पर की आपके द्वारा इस शिकायत को न्यायालय द्वारा रखा जा सकता है। जिससे कुछ हल निकला जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि संविधान के दायरे के अनुसार इस बात की शिकायत न्यायालय में किया जाएगा ताकि न्यायालय में न्याय मिल सके। इस आश्वासन पर अनशन को तोड़ा गया।शौर्य ने कहा कि मैंने जनता को अनशन करके यह संदेश दे दिया है कि कुछ जगह फर्जी मतदान हुआ है। परिणाम आने के बाद हार हो या जीत जनता के बीच जाकर सत्याग्रह भी किया जाएगा। अनशन तुड़वाने के मौके पर एसडीपीओ पी के झा, अपर एसडीओ चन्द्रकिशोर सिंह सहित अन्य भी थे।

