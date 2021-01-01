पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाता दिवस:एक-एक वोट से लोकतंत्र होता है सशक्त

गोगरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर शपथ लेते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर शपथ लेते लोग।
  • मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर गोगरी में लोगों ने ली शपथ, दूसरों को भी करेंगे जागरूक

11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर सोमवार को अनुमंडल और प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में मतदाताओं के जागरूकता हेतु एक मानव श्रृंखला बनाई गई, जिसमें प्रखंड कार्यालय व अनुमंडल कार्यालय के कर्मी मौजूद थे। इस दौरान शृंखला में शामिल लोगों द्वारा प्रत्येक नागरिक को अपने राष्ट्र के प्रत्येक चुनाव में भागीदारी की शपथ लेने को जागरूक किया गया और शपथ भी दिलाया गया। शपथ के माध्यम से लोगों को देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाये रखने हेतु तथा स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा बनाये रखने के लिए बीडीओ अजय कुमार के द्वारा शपथ दिलाई गई। इस दौरान लोगों को यह समझाया गया कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का वोट ही देश का भावी भविष्य की नींव रखता है और हर एक व्यक्ति का वोट राष्ट्र निर्माण में भागीदार बनता है। बताते चलें कि 25 जनवरी 1950 को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग का गठन होने के बाद वर्ष 2011 से इस दिन ही यह दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस शृंखला व जुलूस के माध्यम से लोगों को वोट से एक अच्छा प्रतिनिधि चुनने का अवसर कह कर जागरूक किया गया। इस अवसर पर गौतम ज्ञान, मनोज कुमार, रमेश कुमार, आदेश कुमार व मुकेश मंडल सहित कई लोग शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser