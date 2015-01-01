पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा के चुनाव परिणाम:सात मतदान केंद्र के मॉक पोल डिलीट नहीं होने से देर रात घोषित हुए नतीजे

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रमाण पत्र लिए बिना ही सबसे अधिक वोट पाने वाले एआईएमआईएम के प्रत्याशी बाहर निकलकर अपने समर्थकों से मिले

जिले के चार विधानसभा के चुनाव परिणाम की आधिकारिक पुष्टि मंगलवार को आधी रात के बाद हुई। सबसे लेट किशनगंज विधानसभा का नतीजा आया। यहां सात मतदान केंद्रों पर हुए मॉक पोल के बाद पड़े मत को पीठासीन पदाधिकारी डिलीट करना भूल गए थे। हालांकि मतगणना समाप्त होने के बाद इसका निराकरण कर लिया गया। सभी प्रत्याशी संतुष्ट थे।

फाइनल आधिकारिक पुष्टि में लेट होता देख कोचाधामन विधानसभा में सबसे अधिक मत लाने वाले एआईएमआईएम के प्रत्याशी इजहार अशफी एवं बहादुरगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक मत पाने वाले एआईएमआईएम के प्रत्याशी अंजार नईमी बिना प्रमाणपत्र लिए ही समर्थकों से मिलने सड़क पर आ गए। जबकि किशनगंज एवं ठाकुरगंज से विजयी प्रत्याशी क्रमशः कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी इजहारुल हुसैन एवं राजद के प्रत्याशी सऊद आलम मतगणना कक्ष में जमे रहे। देर होता देख अपने चहेते प्रत्याशी से मिलने के लिए दोपहर से ही सड़क पर खड़े समर्थक भी धीरे धीरे घर लौटने लगे। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ही आयोग की साइट पर अपलेड किया जाता है।

बहादुरगंज सीट पर एआईएमआईएम का कब्जा
बहादुरगंज विस सीट पर चार बार से लगातार जीत दर्ज कराने वाले कांग्रेस के विधायक तौसिफ आलम को इस बार जनता ने नकार दिया। यहां से एआईएमआईएम के प्रत्याशी अंजार नईमी को अवाम ने जीत का सेहरा बांध दिया। एआईएमआईएम प्रत्याशी अंजार नईमी को 85655, वीआईपी के प्रत्याशी लखनलाल पंडित को 40640, कांग्रेस के तौसिफ आलम को 30204 मत मिले। इसके अलावा मैदान में रहे 6 अन्य प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई। इन्हें नोटा से भी कम मत मिले। ठाकुरगंज विस क्षेत्र में राजद प्रत्याशी सऊद आलम ने जीत दर्ज करवाया। इन्हें 79909 मत मिले। जदयू प्रत्याशी नौशाद आलम को 22082, निर्दलीय गोपाल कुमार अग्रवाल को 56022, एआईएमआईएम प्रत्याशी महबूब आलम को 18925 मत मिले। जबकि अन्य 6 प्रत्याशियों को नोटा से भी कम मत मिले। किशनगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 20 प्रत्याशी अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे थे। इस विधानसभा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी इजहारुल हुसैन को 61078, भाजपा प्रत्याशी स्वीटी सिंह को 59697, एमआईएम प्रत्याशी कमरुल होदा को 41904 मत मिले। इसके अलावे सभी प्रत्याशियों का जमानत जब्त हो गया। कोचाधामन विधानसभा में एमआईएम प्रत्याशी इजहार अशफी को 79893, जदयू प्रत्याशी मुजाहिद आलम को 43750, राजद प्रत्याशी शाहिद आलम को 26134 मत मिले।

