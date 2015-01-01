पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्व्यवहार का मामला:सीडीपीओ कार्यालय में महिला से स्टाॅफ ने किया दुर्व्यवहार

गोगरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रखंड समन्वयक पर कराया एफआईआर
  • थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी

प्रखंड स्थित बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय में प्रखंड परियोजना सहायक पद पर मौजूद एक महिला के साथ कार्यालय के ही प्रखंड समन्वयक पर छेड़छाड़ व दुर्व्यवहार करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मामले को लेकर पीड़ित महिला ने थाना में आवेदन देकर प्रखंड समन्वयक पद पर कार्यरत विकास कुमार पर छेड़खानी व दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप लगाते हुए न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। महिला ने आवेदन के माध्यम से बताया कि उक्त आरोपी द्वारा शुरू से ही अश्लील गाना व अश्लील बातों का प्रयोग किया जा रहा था। जिसकी शिकायत बाल विकास परियोजना के पदाधिकारी को मौखिक रूप से दे दिया। लेकिन नामजद ने कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ और उसकी हरकतें दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ती गई। महिला ने नामजद पर आरोप लगाई कि एक दिन सुनसान समय देखकर अश्लील हरकत करने पर उतारू हो गया। वहीं थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

