हादसा:ईंट-भट्‌ठा पर दबने से मजदूर की मौत

गोगरीएक घंटा पहले
  • एसवीआई नामक ईंट-भट्ठे में काम करता था मजदूर धनखेता की है घटना

थानाक्षेत्र अंतर्गत धनखेता गांव में गुरुवार को एक व्यक्ति की मौत चिमनी भट्टा में लगे ईंट के दीवार ढहने से हो गई। मृतक की पहचान धनखेता निवासी 35 वर्षीय बित्तन यादव उर्फ वित्ततो यादव के रूप में की गई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक धनखेता स्थित एसवीआई नामक ईंट भट्ठे में काम करता था। काम करने के क्रम में ही ईंट भट्ठे में लगा हुआ ईंट का दीवार गिर पड़ा, जिसमें वह दब गया। जबतक उसे बाहर निकाला जाता उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। हालांकि इसकी खबर मिलते ही गोगरी पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची कर मामले की जांच मे जुट गए व लाश को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल खगड़िया भेज दिया। मामले में थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार ने कहा कि फिलहाल कोई आवेदन नहीं आया है, इधर मजदूर की मौत के बाद उनके परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।

