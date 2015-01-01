पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:हाईबीपी और मधुमेह रोगी करें ठंड से परहेज

हलसी/चानन4 घंटे पहले
अचानक ठंढ का आगमन हाेने के वजह से लोगों के शरीर पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ना शुरू हो गया है।नतीजा सर्दी-खांसी का होना आम बात हो गयी है। यहां तक लोगों को बुखार का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसी परिस्थिति में तथा बदलते मौसम के मियाज की स्थिति में सतर्कता आवश्यक है। खासकर 80 वर्ष से ऊपर और 10 वर्ष से नीचे आयु वर्ग के लिये सतर्कता जरूरी है। वे धूप निकलने पर बाहर निकलें तथा धूप ढलने के पहले निश्चित स्थान पर ठहराव कर लें। उच्च रक्त चाप और मधुमेह पीड़ित व्यक्ति को ठंढ से परहेज आवश्यक है नहीं तो हार्ट अटैक करने का संभावना ज्यादा रहती है।

