हत्या:महिला की गोली मारकर की हत्या

  • हलसी थाना क्षेत्र के महारथ गांव का मामला

हलसी थाना क्षेत्र के महारथ गांव में शुक्रवार शाम 35 वर्षीय महिला की गोली मार हत्या कर दी गई है। मृतका की पहचान बमबम नोनिया की पत्नी शांति देवी के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार, शांति देवी सिकंदरा वेस्नवी मेडिकल हॉल में पिछले 6 माह से काम करती थी। सिकंदरा से घर जाने के दौरान गांव में ही अपराधियों ने सिर में गोली मार दिया। पति लगातार मारपीट करता था तथा गोली मारने की धमकी दे रहा था। सूचना पर एसडीपीओ रंजन कुमार एवं हलसी पुलिस घटनास्थल पर छानबीन कर रहे है। ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। शव उठाने को लेकर मृतक परिवार व ग्रमीणों व पुलिस के बीच बहस हो रही है। बताया जाता है कि पति बमबम नोनिया के द्वारा मारपीट करने को लेकर मृतक महिला शांति देवी कई बार पुलिस से शिकायत की थी लेकिन पुलिस ने कारवाई नहीं की। इसे लेकर ग्रामीण आक्रोशित है। बमबम नोनिया जयपुर में प्राइवेट कंपनी में कार्य करता है। दस दिन पूर्व गांव अाया था। पत्नी के साथ मारपीट करता था। आशंका है कि पति ने ही पत्नी को गोली मारकर हत्या की। मृतका की पुत्री संध्या कुमारी ने बताया कि पापा हमेशा मम्मी के साथ मारपीट करते थे तथा गोली मारने की धमकी देते थे। मृतका को एक पुत्र साहिल कुमार एवं एक पुत्री संध्या कुमारी है।

