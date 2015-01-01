पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोर को पकड़ा:ग्रामीणों ने चोर को रंगेहाथ पकड़ कर किया पुलिस के हवाले, पूछताछ जारी

हसनगंजएक दिन पहले
रामपुर पंचायत स्थित केलाबारी गांव में गुरुवार की देर रात निखिल कुमार मंडल के घर में चोरी करने आए चोर को ग्रामीणों ने धर दबोचा। गृह मालिक निखिल कुमार मंडल ने उक्त चोरों के खिलाफ लिखित आवेदन थाने को दिया है। कहा कि घर में सोए हुए थे कि अचानक दो बजे रात्रि घर पर अचानक आवाज हुआ तो देखा कि मेरा बक्सा का ताला टूटा हुआ है और वहां पर एक व्यक्ति खड़ा था। मेरे द्वारा शोरगुल करने पर अगल बगल के बहुत सारे ग्रामीण इकट्ठा होने लगे चोर भागने लगा तो ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से चोर को पकड़ा गया। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों के सामने नाम पूछने पर मो. तारिक उम्र 25 वर्ष पिता अब्दुल हन्नान निवासी हथिया दियारा थाना मुफ्फसिल बताया। उनके पास एक टूटा हुआ ताला एक पिलास, एक चाकू तथा एक सलाई एवं बड़ा नुकीला वस्तु था। थानाध्यक्ष नवनीत कुमार नमन ने बताया कि विधिवत अग्रिम कार्रवाई करते हुए कांड संख्या 50/20 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया गया।

