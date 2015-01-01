पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ पर्व:मुख्य पार्षद, उप मुख्य पार्षद और कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने छठ घाट निर्माण कार्य का लिया जायजा

हवेली खड़गपुर25 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्वच्छता बनाए रखने को लेकर इस बार लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर्व पर नगर पंचायत मुस्तैदी बरत रही है। पूर्व की परंपरा थी कि दीपावली के बाद ही नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के विभिन्न छठ घाटों की सफाई और घाटों का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ करता था।

लेकिन इस बार कोविड 19 के कारण नगर पंचायत के नए मुख्य पार्षद और उप मुख्य पार्षद के पदभार ग्रहण करने के उपरांत व्यवस्थाएं कुछ अलग दिख रही हैं। बुधवार को नगर पंचायत के मुख्य पार्षद रूबी देवी, उप मुख्य पार्षद विनय झा और कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मृत्युंजय कुमार ने अन्य वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ मनी नदी स्थित सद्भावना घाट की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। गौरतलब है कि सद्भावना घाट पर घाट निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। मिट्टी के बड़े-बड़े टीलों को जेसीबी से हटाकर उसका समतलीकरण किया जा रहा है। यही स्थिति नगर पंचायत के विभिन्न घाटों पर भी देखी जा रही है। मुख्य और उपमुख्य पार्षद के साथ कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने छठ घाटों की स्थिति का अवलोकन कर बचे कार्य को दुरुस्त करने के निर्देश अपने अधीनस्थों को दिए।

