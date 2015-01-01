पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार हाईवा की टक्कर में ऑटो सवार पुलिस के तीन जवान हुए जख्मी

हवेली खड़गपुर5 घंटे पहले
और थानाध्यक्ष
  • खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर शिवपुर लौगांय के पास हुआ हादसा

बुधवार की देर शाम खड़गपुर बरियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग एक सड़क दुर्घटना का गवाह बना। लेकिन इस बार हादसे का शिकार कोई आमजन नहीं बल्कि पुलिसकर्मियों को ही होना पड़ा। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर मार्ग में शिवपुर लौगांय के समीप एक संकरे पुल के निकट तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित हाईवा ने एक ऑटो में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी।

जिसमें 3 लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ऑटो पर सवार जख्मी में तारापुर थाना के एसआई और दो चौकीदार बताए जा रहे है। बताया जा रहा है कि तारापुर थाना से गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति को मुंगेर जेल छोड़कर ये पुलिसकर्मी वापस तारापुर लौट रहे थे।

ऑटो पर सवार पुलिस बल और चौकीदार जब खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग के शिवपुर लौगांय पुल के समीप पहुंचे तभी सामने से आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार हाईवा ने ऑटो में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें ऑटो दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया और उस पर सवार तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए।

जिसमे तारापुर थाना के एसआई विनोद कुमार और चौकीदार अरविंद पासवान, राजेश पासवान जख्मी हो गए। अंधेरा होने के बाद भी आसपास के ग्रामीणों को जब ऑटो दुर्घटना की जानकारी मिली तो दुर्घटना के शिकार एसआई विनोद कुमार और चौकीदार अरविंद और राजेश को बाहर निकाला और इलाज के लिए भेजा।

