हत्या:असरगंज के युवक की खड़गपुर में हत्या

हवेली खड़गपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मुजफ्फरगंज-असरगंज मार्ग में नवटोलिया के पास घटना को दिया गया अंजाम

हवेली खड़गपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मुजफ्फरगंज नवटोलिया गांव के रामजी स्थान के पास गुरुवार की देर रात एक युवक की अपराधियों ने गला रेतकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। अल सुबह जब टहलने निकले ग्रामीणों ने युवक के वीभत्स शव को देखा तो क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। ग्रामीणों द्वारा घटना की जानकारी खड़गपुर थाना पुलिस को दी। थानाध्यक्ष मिंटू सिंह ने शव को कब्जे में लिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने ग्रामीणों से जानकारी ली। फिलहाल हत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। खड़गपुर और असरगंज की सीमा पर अवस्थित यह इलाका अपराधियों के लिए सॉफ्ट क्षेत्र माना जाता है, जहां प्रायः आपराधिक वारदात होते रहे हैं।

पुलिस कर रही मामले की जांच

शव की पहचान असरगंज के असरगंज मुख्य बाजार निवासी कुंदन कुमार के रूप में की गई हैं। जिसकी उम्र 20 है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। फिलहाल परिजनों का बयान दर्ज नहीं हो पाया है। परिजनों के बयान पर हत्या मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस हत्या के कारणों का पता लगा रही है। हत्या से जुड़े विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर पुलिस छानबीन की जा रही है।

