गोलीबारी:बीएमपी 9 में हवलदार ने की फायरिंग, गिरफ्तार

जमालपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • फायरिंग की आ‌वाज सुन मची अफरातफरी, हिरासत में ले पूछताछ जारी

गुरुवार दोपहर जमालपुर स्थित बीएमपी 9 में हवलदार सुनील राय ने अचानक गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। फायरिंग की आवाज सुनते ही मौके पर मौजूद साथियों ने उसपर काबू किया। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने सुनील को कब्जे में लेकर उसके हाथ के पिस्टल को जब्त किया। बताया गया कि दोपहर में बीएमपी हवलदार सुनील राय क्वार्टर में गार्ड के रूप में तैनात है। गुरुवार दोपहर उसे डीएसपी के बॉडीगार्ड के रूप में काम करना था। जिस खातिर उसे पिस्टल व मैगजीन उपलब्ध कराए गए। शस्त्रागार से हथियार मिलने के बाद वह पिस्टल व मैग्जीन लेकर बाहर निकला व अचानक फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी। बाद में जमालपुर पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हवलदार सुनील ने पिस्टल से आकाश में फायरिंग की। जबकि उसके पास अपना हथियार भी था। जिस पिस्टल से हवलदार द्वारा फायरिंग की गई है वह पिस्टल बीएमपी 9 के डीएसपी भास्कर रंजन के बॉडीगार्ड सुमन कुमार का है। जिस क्वार्टर गार्ड पर फायरिंग हुई वहां हथियार रखा जाता है। यह अत्यंत ही संवेदनशील स्थान होता है और वहां संतरी ही केवल प्रवेश कर सकते हैं। लेकिन किस परिस्थिति में सुनील वहां पहुंचा और हथियार निकाल फायरिंग की इसकी जांच होनी चाहिए।

मानसिक रोगी बताया जा रहा हवलदार, की जा रही जांच

हालांकि दोषी हवलदार के परिजनों के अनुसार वह दिमागी तौर पर पूरी अस्वस्थ है, जिसका इलाज मानसिक रोग विशेषज्ञ से चल रहा है। जमालपुर के थानाध्यक्ष रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि हवलदार सुनील द्वारा गोलीबारी की गई है। जिसके बाद उसे हिरासत में लिया गया है। एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढ़िल्लो ने बताया कि बीएमपी हवलदार द्वारा अपने हथियार से दो राउंड फायरिंग की गई है। वह मानसिक रूप से कमजोर है। जिसके कागजात परिजनों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। जांच की जा रही है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर जेल भेजा जाएगा।

