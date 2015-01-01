पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध खनन:पुलिस की मिलीभगत से हो रहा अवैध खनन

जमालपुर5 घंटे पहले
मिट्टी उत्खनन करने के बाद ट्रैक्टर में लोड करते भूमाफिया।
  • पड़हम पंचायत में गंगा किनारे हो रहा खनन, साफियासराय ओपी पुलिस पर संरक्षण देने का आरोप

साफियासराय ओपी पुलिस की लचर व्यवस्था की वजह से पड़हम पंचायत के गंगा किनारे अवैध मिट्टी खनन का काला कारोबार इन दिनों परवान पर है। शाम ढ़लते ही गंगा किनारे माफियाओं का जमावड़ा लगना शुरू हो जाता है। अंधेरा होते ही जेसीबी और ट्रैक्टर के साथ अवैध खनन शुरू हो जाता है। क्षेत्रवासियों के अनुसार यह सारा कार्य साफियासराय ओपी पुलिस की सरपरस्ती में चल रहा है।

परिणामस्वरूप इन माफिया तत्वों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने वाले ग्रामीणों को यहां जान से मारने तक की धमकियां माफियाओं के द्वारा दी जाती है। बता दें कि खनन विभाग द्वारा गंगा के तटवर्ती इलाकों में मिट्टी उत्खनन कार्य पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

बावजूद यहां खनन माफिया पूरी रात ओवर लोड ट्रैक्टर से मिट्टी की ढुलाई करते हैं। यह कार्य यहां रात के आठ नौ बजे से आरंभ होता है, जो अहली सुबह चार-पांच बजे तक लगातार चलता रहता है। मामले में एसपी ने कहा जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई होगी। जिस भी थाना क्षेत्र में इस प्रकार के मामले मिलेंगे, वहां के थानेदार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

विरोध पर ग्रामीणों को दी जाती है धमकी
क्षेत्र के कई जनप्रतिनिधि व ग्रामीणों ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि माफियाओं को स्थानीय पुलिस का संरक्षण प्राप्त है। माफियाओं द्वारा कार्य के बदले पुलिस को बंधी बंधाई मोटी रकम प्रदान की जाती है। जिसके कारण माफियाओं का मनोबल यहां सांतवे आसमान पर है। क्षेत्र के लोग अगर इसका विरोध करते हैं तो उन्हे माफियाओं के द्वारा जान से मारने तक की धमकी दे दी जाती है।

