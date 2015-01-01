पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने चौथे स्तंभ पर किया बर्बरतापूर्वक हमला

जमालपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आर भारत के चीफ एडिटर अर्नब को जबरन गिरफ्तार किए जाने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को सामाजिक संगठनों ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे का पुतला दहन किया। लोगों ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। समाजसेवी बबली कुमारी ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार जिस तरह से बर्बरतापूर्वक चौथे स्तंभ पर हमला कर पूरे देश को शर्मसार किया है, इन्हें सत्ता में रहने का कोई हक नहीं है। कहा कि पत्रकार लोकतंत्र का चौथा स्तंभ और समाज का एक आईना होता है, जिस पर महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने हथौड़ा चलाकर पूरे देश को कलंकित किया है। प्रणव मिश्रा ने कहा कि मुंबई की पुलिस ने जबरन अर्नब को गिरफ्तार किया है, इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि वहां की पुलिस सारी हदों को पार कर चुकी है। मौके पर मुकेश कुमार, सुशील कुमार, अनुराग, अमित, जयमाला देवी, रवि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें