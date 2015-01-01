पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चयन:जमालपुर में पीएम आवास योजना के तीसरे फेज में 450 लाभुकों का चयन

जमालपुर3 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद प्रशासन द्वारा पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद कई वार्ड पार्षद हैं जो अपने निहित स्वार्थ के कारण नगर परिषद प्रशासन पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगा अपनी रोटी सेंकने में प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जबकि यह कार्य नगर परिषद की जनता एवं लाभुक भलीभांति समझती है। यह बातें सोमवार को नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सूर्यानंद सिंह ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधान मंत्री आवास योजना योजना के तहत पहले एवं दूसरे फेज के लाभुकों के बीच जो कार्यादेश लाभुकों के बीच जारी किया गया था। उसमें भी कुछ राशि की कमी रह गई है। जिसके बारे में नगर आवास एवं विकास विभाग को सूचित किया गया है।
इसके अलावा तीसरे फेज के लिए भी 450 लाभुकों का चयन किया गया है। जिसको लेकर लगभग 8 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपए के आंवटन के लिए भी विभाग को लिखित तौर पर सूचना दी गई है। राशि आवंटित होते ही योजना के तहत चयनित सभी लाभुकों के बीच राशि का आवंटन कर आवास निर्माण का कार्यादेश जारी किया जाएगा। पूर्व लोजपा नगर अध्यक्ष वार्ड पार्षद बुलबुल तांती ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत लगभग सभी वार्डों में नगर परिषद के दिशा निर्देश के अनुसार कार्य संपन्न हुआ है इसके बावजूद भी अगर कुछ कार्य कर बाकी है तो वह समय के अवधि के तहत वह कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा अगर इसमें वार्ड पार्षद के लोग नगर परिषद पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाते हैं तो यह सोची समझी एक चाल है इसे नगर परिषद क्षेत्र की जनता कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी।
साजिशन विरोध कर रहे कुछ पार्षद: राजन कुमार
मुख्य पार्षद प्रतिनिधि राजन कुमार ने बताया कि पार्षदों के द्वारा जानबूझकर साजिश के तहत नगर सरकार को बदनाम करने की सोची-समझी साजिश रची जा रही है। जबकि पार्षदों को भी यह भलीभांति मालूम है कि योजना में अब तक राशि का आवंटन हुआ ही नहीं है।

