पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निधन:सदर अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दारोगा की मौत

जमालपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटना रेल थाना में पदस्थापित दारोगा की मंगलवार को इलाज के दौरान सदर अस्पताल, मुंगेर में मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दरोगा अरविंद कुमार पासवान की तबीयत खराब चल रही थी। जिस कारण से उन्हें सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अरविंद कुमार लंबे समय से गंभीर बीमारियों से जुझ रहे थे। जिनका इलाज भी पटना के चिकित्सक से करवाया जा रहा था। मृत दरोगा अपने पीछे पत्नी के अलावे दो पुत्र एवं एक पुत्री को छोड़ गए हैं। मौत की खबर सुन आसपास के लोगो के बीच मातम का माहौल बन गया। लोग बार-बार यह कह रहे थे अरविंद काफी मिलनसार और मृदुभाषी व्यक्ति था, हालांकि मृतक के परिजनों से संपर्क नहीं हो पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser