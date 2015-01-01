पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिश्ते का कत्ल:जमालपुर में चाचा-चाची, चचेरे भाई और भाभी ने जमीन के लिए युवक को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

जमालपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के समीप विलाप करते परिजन।
  • फरीदपुर ओपी के गोविंदपुर फुलका की घटना, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • नौ साल पहले प्रियांशु की मां को भी इन्हीं आरोपियों ने जिंदा जला डाला था
  • बीमार पिता के साथ घर में अकेले था 22 वर्षीय प्रियांशु, तभी चाचा ने परिवार के साथ किया हमला

फरीदपुर ओपी अंतर्गत छोटी गोविंदपुर फुलका गांव में मंगलवार की रात करीब नौ बजे डेढ़ कट्‌टा जमीन में बने घर और खेती वाले छह कट्‌ठा जमीन को हड़पने की नीयत से चाचा-चाची और चचेरा भाई-भाभी ने लाठी से पीट-पीट कर 22 वर्षीय युवक प्रियांशू कुमार उर्फ छोटू की निर्मम हत्या कर दी।

घटना के वक्त घर में प्रियांशु के अलावा बीमार वृद्ध पिता मनोज यादव ही मौजूद थे। जो चलने-फिरने में असमर्थ हैं। युवक की निर्ममता पूर्वक पिटाई के बाद सभी आरोपी घर से निकल गए। इस बीच प्रियांशु का दोस्त राहुल जब रात को उसके घर पहुंचा तो उसे बुरी तरह लहुलूहान देखकर आस-पास के लोगों और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। प्रियांशु के पिता मनोज यादव ने जमालपुर थाना में पुत्र के हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराते हुए चार लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया है। जिसमें प्रियांशु के चाचा- संतोष यादव उर्फ लाला, चाची- माला देवी, चचेरा भाई- नीतीश कुमार और चचेरी भाभी- सविता देवी शामिल हैं।

पुलिस ने दो नामजद अभियुक्त माला देवी और सविता देवी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। शेष दो आरोपी घर से फरार बताए जाते हैं, जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

सुबह चाचा से हुआ झगड़ा, रात में कर दी हत्या
जानकारी के अनुसार छोटी गोविंदपुर फुलका निवासी 69 वर्षीय मनोज यादव चार पुत्रियों की शादी के बाद पुत्र प्रियांशु उर्फ छोटू के साथ अकेले रहते थे। तीन साल पूर्व मनोज यादव ने अपने घर के हिस्से का 4 कट्‌ठा जमीन छोटे भाई संतोष यादव उर्फ लाला से बेचा था। जबकि डेढ़ कट्‌ठा में बने घर में रहते थे। जमीन खरीदने के बाद से संतोष यादव पूरे घर को हथियाना चाहता था।

इसको लेकर अक्सर संतोष उर्फ लाला अपने बड़े मनोज व भतीजे प्रियांशु को घर से भगाने के लिए झगड़ा करता था। मंगलवार की सुबह भी इसी बात को लेकर प्रियांशु और संतोष उर्फ लाला से विवाद और गाली गलौज हुआ था। मंगलवार की रात करीब 9 बजे जब प्रियांशु घर के बाहर बैठा था।

तभी चाचा संतोष यादव उर्फ लाला, चाची माला देवी, चचेरे भाई नीतीश यादव, और उसकी पत्नी सबिता देवी ने मिल कर धारदार हथियार व लाठी डंडा से प्रियांशू उर्फ छोटू पर बेरहमी से प्रहार कर दिया। लाठी डंडे के गंभीर प्रहार से घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।

चाचा की हमलोगों की जमीन पर थी नजर : सोनी
अस्पताल पहुंची प्रियांशु की बहनें क्रमश: सोनी देवी, नृत्यकला देवी, प्रियंका देवी और डोली देवी ने बताया कि चाचा की नजर उसके पिता की जमीन पर पहले से थी। 9 साल पहले चाचा और चाची ने मिल कर उसकी मां को जलाकर मार डाला था। घर में एक मात्र भाई बचा था, उसे भी जमीन हड़पने के लिए चाचा ने मार डाला।

दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दो अन्य की हो रही तलाश
प्रियांशु के पिता मनोज यादव ने चार लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। मृतक की चाची माला देवी और चचेरी भाभी सविता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। घटना में शामिल अन्य आरोपी घर से फरार हैं, जिनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। -रिंकू रंजन, फरीदपुर ओपी प्रभारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें