कार्रवाई:इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन कदाचार के आरोप में 27 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

जमुई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिद्धौर में परीक्षार्थियों की जांच करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
गिद्धौर में परीक्षार्थियों की जांच करती पुलिस।
  • डीडीसी ने कई केंद्रों पर कदाचार करते परीक्षार्थियों को पकड़ा, केंद्राधीक्षक को कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश
  • दूसरे दिन 189 रहे अनुपस्थित

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को दो पालियों की परीक्षा में 27 परीक्षार्थी कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किए गए। दूसरे दिन भी डीडीसी आरिफ अहसन ने गिद्धौर सहित कई केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर कदाचार करते परीक्षार्थियों को पकड़ा, साथ ही उनपर कार्रवाई के लिए केंद्राधीक्षक को निर्देश दिया। जिला शिक्षा विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दूसरे दिन 27 परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया जबकि 189 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दोनों पालियों को मिला कर 11641 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। पहली पाली में गणित विषय की परीखा में 7238 परीक्षार्थी व दूसरी पाली में हुए भूगोल विषय की परीक्षा में 4403 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।

उच्च विद्यालय खैरा से 4, एकलव्य कॉलेज से चार छात्र निष्कासित
मंगलवार को पहली पाली में ली गई गणित की परीक्षा में आक्सफोर्ड पब्लिक स्कूल में कदाचार करते एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। जबकि उच्च विद्यायल खैरा में 4, एमसीवी विद्या मंदिर गिद्धौर में 4, अखिलेश्वर उच्च विद्यालय रतनपुर में 4, ब्लैक डायमंड पब्लिक स्कूल में 3, एकलव्य काॅलेज जमुई में 4, मिडील स्कूल खैरमा में 1, केकेएम कालेज जमुई में 3 तथा जनता उच्च विद्यालय सतायन में 1 परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। वहीं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा में कदाचार के आरोप में दो परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया, जिसमें उच्च विद्यालय खैरा में एक व एसपीएस महिला कालेज में एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया।

गिद्धौर में दूसरे दिन इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में आठ छात्र निष्कासित
गिद्धौर | इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रखंड के दो केंद्रों से आठ परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित करने के बाद परीक्षाथियों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया। इस दौरान प्रखंड के प्लस टू महाराजा चन्द्रचूड़ विद्या मंदिर में परीक्षा के प्रथम पाली में उपविकास आयुक्त आरिफ अहसन कदाचार के आरोप में चार छात्र को निष्कासित कर दिया। वहीं अखिलेश्वर उच्च विद्यालय रतनपुर में भी डीडीसी ने चार छात्र को निष्कासित किया। इधर प्रखंड के प्लस टू महाराजा चन्द्रचूड़ विद्या मंदिर में परीक्षा के प्रथम पाली में गणित विषय की परीक्षा में 571 छात्र शामिल हुए। परीक्षा की दूसरी पाली में भूगोल विषय की परीक्षा में 345 छात्र शामिल हुए और 10 अनुपस्थित रहें।

