इंटर परीक्षा:चौथे दिन 4 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित, 329 रहे अनुपस्थित

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
केंद्र से परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलतीं छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
केंद्र से परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलतीं छात्राएं।
  • परीक्षा में अबतक 100 परीक्षार्थी किए गए निष्कासित, परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रा हुई बेहोश

कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संपादन को लेकर जिला प्रशासन सख्त रूख अपना रखा है। इंटर परीक्षा में लगातार चौथे दिन भी कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित किए गए। गुरुवार को प्रथम पाली में आईएससी व आईकाॅम की अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा में एक भी परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित नहीं हुए। वहीं 154 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में ईतिहास विषय की परीक्षा में 181 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इस दौरान केकेएम कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र में कदाचार के आरोप में तीन परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित किए गए, जबकि जनता उच्च विद्यालय सतायन में भी कदाचार के आरोप में एक परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित किया गया। इन चार दिनों में इंटर की परीक्षा में अबतक 100 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित किए गए हैं।

परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रा की तबीयत बिगड़ी, सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती
जमुई | इंटर परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को शहर के केकेएम कॉलेज केंद्र में परीक्षा के दौरान स्मिता पटेल नामक छात्रा की सिर में तेज दर्द के बाद अचानक बेहोश हो गई जिसे एंबुलेंस के जरिए इलाज के लिए उसे सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां इलाज कह रहे चिकित्सक डॉ अरविंद कुमार ने उक्त छात्रा का इलाज के बाद जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि ठंड के कारण छात्रा की तबीयत बिगड़ी है जो फिलहाल खतरे से बाहर है। वहीं छात्रा के परिजनों ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में छात्रा इंग्लिश पत्र की परीक्षा दे रही थी। तभी अचानक उसके सिर में तेज दर्द हुआ और वह बेहोश हो गई। हालांकि अच्छी बात यह रही कि छात्रा कई प्रश्नों के जवाब दे चुकी थी।

