चोरी:धनामा में लगे बीएसएनएल टावर से 48 बैट्री की हुई चोरी

अलीगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • 7 महीने में चार टावर से 169 बैट्री की हुई चोरी

चंद्रदीप थाना क्षेत्र के धनामा गांव में लगे बीएसएनएल टावर से चोरों ने 48 बैट्री की चोरी कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार की रात चोरों ने ताला तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश कर गया और सेन्टर रूम में लगे बैटरी की चोरी कर ली। टाबर पर तैनात गार्ड धर्मेंद्र कुमार, कृष्ण मुरारी, कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि हम तीनों घर आ गये थे। तभी चोरों ने मेन गेट के बगल कटीले तार को काटकर अंदर घुस गया और सेन्टर रूम में लगे 48 बैटरी को खोल कर चोरी कर ली। केयर टेकर ने बताया घटना की सूचना चंद्रदीप पुलिस को दे दिया गया है। बता दें कि इन दिनों चोरों के निशाना पर टावर है। चंद्रदीप थाना क्षेत्र बीते तीन महीनों पहले जून में इस्लामनगर गांव स्थित एयरटेल टावर से 25 बैटरी एवं 24 नबंवर को अवगीला एवं सोनखार गांव से 72 बैटरी की चोरी हुई वहीं, चंद्रदीप थाना के महज 100 गज की दूरी पर एयरटेल टावर से अज्ञात चोरों ने 24 बैटरी की चोरी कर लिया था। वहीं अवगीला पंप के समीप एयरटेल टावर से अज्ञात चोरों के सीसीटीवी कैमरा में तीन युवक की फोटो भी कैद हुई । लेकिन चंद्रदीप पुलिस आज तक उसका उदभेदन नहीं कर सकी है।

