चुनाव आयोग का निर्देश:जमुई के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चुनाव में 6.47 लाख रुपए की खर्च हुई अमिट स्याही

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर मैसूर एंड पेंट्स कंपनी बनाती है इस अमिट स्याही को

चुनाव में अपनी भागीदारी निभाने और गौरवान्वित होने का एहसास महज एक बूंद अमिट स्याही कराता है। चुनाव के दौरान मतदान कर्मी द्वारा नाखून पर लगने वाला अमिट स्याही इस बात का गवाह बनता है कि मतदाता ने वोट डाले हैं। देश में पहली बार वर्ष 1962 के आम चुनाव में इस अमिट स्याही का इस्तेमाल हुआ था। तबसे लगातार हर चुनाव में अमिट स्याही का उपयोग होता आ रहा है। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में भी अमिट स्याही का उपयोग किया गया। जमुई जिले के 4 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 6.47 लाख रुपए की लागत के अमिट स्याही का उपयोग किया गया। सिकंदरा, जमुई, झाझा और चकाई विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 60 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया, और सभी के अंगुलियों के नाखून में कुछ दिनों तक न मिटने वाली इस स्याही ने अपनी पहचान छोड़ दी। जमुई जिले के सिकंदरा सुरक्षित, जमुई, झाझा व चकाई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 1768 मतदान केंद्रों पर 3536 शीशी अमिट स्याही का उपयाेग किया गया। एक शीशी अमिट स्याही की कीमत 183 रुपए है। सामाग्री कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी राधवेंद्र कुमार दीपक बताते हैं कि प्रति मतदान केंद्र पर दस मिमी की दो-दो शीशी अमिट स्याही मतदान कर्मियों को उपलब्ध कराई गई। यह अमिट स्याही चुनाव आयोग द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

आर्डर पर बनती है स्याही
मतदान के दौरान उपयोग होने वाली अमिट स्याही से जुड़ी बातें मतदानकर्मी भी नहीं जानते हैं। अमिट स्याही के बारे में कुछ ऐसी बातें हैं जो आम लोगों को जानना जरूरी है। इस अमिट स्याही का उत्पादन मैसूर में सरकारी क्षेत्र की कंपनी मैसूर पेंट्स एंड वारनिस कंपनी द्वारा किया जाता है। देश में अमिट स्याही बनाने वाली यह एकमात्र कंपनी है, जो चुनाव आयोग के आर्डर पर अमिट स्याही तैयार करती है।

