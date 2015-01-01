पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:महिला की ऑपरेशन के दौरान मौत मामले में आरोपी गिरफ्तार

खैरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपाउंडर पर दर्ज कराया गया था एफआईआर

प्रखड के बेला गांव निवासी अशोक यादव की पत्नी रेखा देवी की ऑपरेशन के दौरान हुई मौत मामले में थाना पुलिस ने एक कंपाउंडर प्रदीप कुमार सिंह को भंडरा गांव से गिरफ्तार किया है। इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष सीपी यादव ने बताया कंपाउंडर पर थाना कांड संख्या15/20 के तहत हत्या का मामला दर्ज था। बताते चलें कि 20 जनवरी को हरदीमोह चौक के समीप लाइफ केयर नर्सिंग होम में पथरी का ऑपरेशन करा रही बेला गांव निवासी अशोक यादव की पत्नी रेखा देवी की मौत हो गई थी। जिसमें परिजनों ने क्लीनिक में तोड़फोड़ कर आग के हवाले कर दिया था। साथ ही खैरा-सोनो मुख्य मार्ग हरदीमोह के समीप सड़क को जाम कर गिरफ्तारी एवं मुआवजे की मांग की थी। इस मामले मृतक के पुत्र नीतीश कुमार ने थाना में लिखित आवेदन देकर चिकित्सक अजय कुमार एवं उनके कंपाउंडर प्रदीप कुमार सिंह पर किडनी निकालने का आरोप लगाते हुए हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें