दुर्घटना:सड़क दुर्घटना में वकील जख्मी सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  • सदर प्रखंड के अंबा के करने वाले हैं सुरेंद्र

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक अधिवक्ता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जाता है कि सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अंबा गांव निवासी सुरेंद्र पासवान जमुई व्यवहार न्यायालय में अधिवक्ता हैं। गुरुवार की सुबह अपनी बाइक पर सवार होकर अपने न्यायालय के कार्य के सिलसिले में वे जमुई की आैर आ रहे थे, तभी जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग के उझंडी गांव के समीप अचानक उसके बाइक के सामने एक साइकिल सवार बच्चा आ गया जिसे बचाने की कोशिश में अधिवक्ता की बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में अधिवक्ता के पैर में गंभीर चोट आने के बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनका इलाज किया जा रहा है।

