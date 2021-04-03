पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसा:बाइक से कार्यालय जा रहे कुरियर कंपनी के मैनेजर को बेकाबू ईंट लदे ट्रक ने कुचला, मौके पर हुई मौत

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक की मौत के बाद रोते- बिलखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
युवक की मौत के बाद रोते- बिलखते परिजन।
  • शहर के अगहरा गांव का रहने वाला था धर्मवीर कुमार, मौत के बाद जमुई-सिकंदरा रोड किया 1 घंटे तक जाम
  • घटना के बाद चालक हुआ फरार, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने उप चालक को पकड़कर पीटा

कार्यालय खोलने जा रहे ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग देलहीवरी कुरियर सर्विस कंपनी के कर्मचारी को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कुचल दिया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, आक्रोशित लोगों ने उप चालक को पकड़कर पीटा और घंटों सड़क जाम कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अगहरा गांव निवासी अजय राम का 18 वर्षीय पुत्र धर्मवीर कुमार शहर के महिसौड़ी चौक स्थित बिजली कार्यालय के समीप बने देलहीवरी कुरियर कंपनी कार्यालय में मैनेजर के पद पर कार्यरत था। गुरुवार की सुबह 7 बजे के करीब बाइक पर सवार हाेकर घर से कार्यालय के लिए निकला था। जैसे ही उसकी बाइक जमुई-सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग के अगहरा नहर के समीप पहुंची, तभी सिकंदरा की ओर से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ईंट लदे ट्रक चालक ने उसे कुचल दिया और नहर में गिर गया। इस दुर्घटना में युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
जदयू नेता ने उप चालक को भीड़ के चंगुल से बचाया
अमेजन के मैनेजर को कुचलकर ट्रक चालक और उपचालक भाग रहा था। लेकिन स्थानीय ग्रामीणों द्वारा उप चालक को खदेड़कर पकड़ा और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि मौके का फायदा उठाते हुए ट्रक चालक फरार हो गया। घटना की जानकारी के बाद अगहरा पंचायत की मुखिया सिमरन पासवान के पति एवं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व जदयू नेता राकेश पासवान मौके पर पहुंचकर पीट रहे उप चालक को बचाया और उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि मृतक युवक अपने घर का इकलौता पुत्र था और एकमात्र कमाउ‌ व्यक्ति था। उसी की कमाई से उसका घर चल रहा था, उसकी मौत से परिजनों पर दु:ख का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

अंचलाधिकारी के आश्वासन पर हटा जाम
घटना के बाद आक्रोशित स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने गुरुवार की सुबह एक घंटे तक जमुई-सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग को अगहरा के समीप सड़क जाम कर दिया और आरोपी चालक तथा मृतक के परिजनों को उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग करने लगा। हालांकि घटना के बाद सदर थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार, बीडीओ पुरुषोत्तम त्रिवेदी, अंचलाधिकारी दीपक कुमार मौके पर पहुंचकर जाम कर रहे मृतक के परिजनों व स्थानीय लोगों को सरकार के द्वारा मिलने वाली सुविधा देने के आश्वासन के बाद जाम को हटाया गया। हालांकि इस दौरान कबीर अंत्येष्टि के तहत स्थानीय मुखिया सिमरन प्रिया के द्वारा तीन हजार रुपये तत्काल दिया गया है। वहीं पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज पूरे मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक।
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक।

बोलेरो-बाइक की टक्कर में एक की मौत, एक घायल
जमुई | जमुई से लखीसराय जा रहे बाइक सवार को तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो ने कुचल दिया। जिससे एक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे में दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया है। बताया जाता है कि बुधवार को लखीसराय जिले के रामगढ़ चौक निवासी रामाकांत पंडित अपने एक रिश्तेदार के लिए खाना लेकर जमुई के एक निजी क्लीनिक पहुंचा था। वहीं, बुधवार की देर रात जब वह अपने सहयोगी रोहित कुमार के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर अपने घर लौट रहा था। तभी जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग के गुणसागर गांव के समीप सामने से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो ने उसकी बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में रामाकांत पंडित की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि रोहित कुमार घायल हो गया। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल जमुई में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं घायल रोहित ने बताया कि जब वह बुधवार की रात दोनों अपने घर लौट रहा था, तभी गुणसागर के समीप सड़क पर मेटल गिरा रहने के कारण सामने से आ रहे एक अज्ञात बोलेरो सवार ने टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें एक की मौत हो गई और वो घायल हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें