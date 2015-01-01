पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:असामाजिक तत्वों ने छठ घाट के समीप पुल पर फेंका मांस का टूकड़ा

जमुई33 मिनट पहले
  • जानकारी के बाद एसडीओ, बीडीओ, थानाध्यक्ष पहुंचकर हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को कराया शांत

छठ घाट के पास स्थित पुल पर प्रतिबंधित मांस का टुकड़ा फेंक कर माहौल को खराब करने का प्रयास किया। स्थानीय लोगों को जब इसकी जानकारी मिली तो वे लोग पुल पर पहुंचकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने लगे। बताया जाता है कि सदर थाना क्षेत्र के जमुई-गिद्धौर मुख्य मार्ग स्थित गरसंडा नदी घाट पर बने पुल के पास शुक्रवार की सुबह असामाजिक तत्वों ने माहौल को बिगाड़ने की नियत से पुल के बीचोबीच मांस का टुकड़ा कई जगह फेंक दिया।

मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए दैनिक भास्कर ने इसकी सूचना डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार और एसडीओ प्रतिभा रानी को कॉल कर दी। प्रशासन ने भी मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए त्वरित कार्रवाई की और विधि व्यवस्था बिगड़ने से रोक लिया। एसडीओ प्रतिभा रानी, बीडीओ पुरुषोत्तम कुमार त्रिवेदी, सदर थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार, नगर परिषद कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी अजीत कुमार सहित कई पदाधिकारी दल बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। और पुल पर बिखरे मांस को हटवाया।

स्थानीय निवासी मुन्ना पाण्डेय, मुकेश कुमार, संजय पांडेय, दीपक पांडेय सहित अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि एक युवक बाइक पर सवार होकर जमुई की ओर से गिद्धौर की आैर जा रहा था। वह जानबूझ कर प्रतिबंधित टुकड़ा फेंक दिया ताकि यहां से गुजरने वाले छठवर्ती तथा श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़े और माहौल को खराब किया जाए। लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों की सूझबूझ व जिला प्रशासन की सर्तकर्ता से माहौल पर काबू पाया गया गया।

