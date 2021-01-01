पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:घर के ऊपर से बिजली तार ले जाने पर मारपीट

गिद्धौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में इलाजरत मारपीट में घायल। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में इलाजरत मारपीट में घायल।
  • मामले में चार लोग घायल, पतसंडा पंचायत क गुड़ियापुर गांव में घटी घटना

थाना क्षेत्र के पतसंडा पंचायत अंतर्गत पड़नेवाले गुड़ियापुर गांव में बिजली कनेक्शन के तार पार कराने को लेकर उत्पन्न विवाद में दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। बताया जाता है कि थाना क्षेत्र के गुड़ियापुर गांव निवासी सरयुग यादव, संतोष यादव, मुन्ना यादव का दूसरे पक्ष के बिनोद यादव, कैलशबा देवी एवं सरजू यादव से बिजली कनेक्शन तार को घर के उपर से पार कराने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इस दौरान दोनों पक्ष एक दूसरे पर लाठी डंडे एवं पत्थर से हमला कर दिया। जिसमें चार लोग गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। दोनों पक्षों की लड़ाई को काफी मशक्कत के बाद गुड़ियापुर गांव के ग्रामीणों ने शांत कराया। घायलों को स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने दिग्विजय सिंह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पहुंचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने गंभीर रुप से घायल तीन पुरुष एवं एक महिला को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। दोनों पक्षों ने गिद्धौर थाने में आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

मारपीट के दो आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
जमुई | सदर थाना क्षेत्र के हांसडीह गांव में जमीन विवाद को लेकर हुए मारपीट के एक मामले में फरार चल रहे दो आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। बता दें कि गुरुवार की सुबह थानाक्षेत्र के हांसडीह गांव में जमीन विवाद को लेकर नागेश्वर ठाकुर तथा बिन्देश्वर ठाकुर सहित अन्य लोगों द्वारा जमीन विवाद को लेकर गांव के ही अकलू ठाकुर तथा सुधीर ठाकुर को लाठी-डंडे से पीट-पीटकर घायल कर दिया था। जिसमें घायल के द्वारा थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser