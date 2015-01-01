पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • Jamui
  • Blood Donation Camp Is Not Being Held In Sadar Hospital For 9 Months Due To Corona Infection, Only 3 Units Of Blood Are Left In Blood Bank

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खून का टोटा:कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर 9 माह से सदर अस्पताल में नहीं लगाया जा रहा रक्तदान शिविर, ब्लड बैंक में मात्र 3 यूनिट ही बचा है खून

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्लड बैंक के बोर्ड पर दर्शाई गई जानकारी।
  • इमरजेंसी में भी ब्लड उपलब्ध कराने में सदर अस्पताल का ब्लड बैंक हो गया है असमर्थ

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण सदर अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक में खून की कमी हो गई है। आलम यह है कि लॉकडाउन से पहले ब्लड बैंक में जहां 50 से 60 यूनिट तक ब्लड उपलब्ध रहता था। वहां वर्तमान समय में मात्र तीन यूनिट ब्लड ही उपलब्ध है। सबसे अधिक डिमांड ओ पॉजीटिव और बी पॉजिटिव की हो रही है। बता दें कि लॉकडाउन के कारण नौ माह से सदर अस्पताल में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं, लॉकडाउन के कारण डोनर भी रक्तदान करने ब्लड बैंक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। कोरोना के संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए रक्तदान नहीं कराया जा रहा है। जिस कारण सदर अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले दर्जनों मरीजों को अस्पताल के बाहर से ब्लड की व्यस्था करनी पड़ रही है। इसमें ब्लड माफिया मोटी रकम लेकर ब्लड की खरीद बिक्री भी कर रहे हैं। इस बात का खुलासा कुछ दिन पहले ही सोशल मीडिया पर हुए वायरल वीडियो ने कर दिया था।

लॉकडाउन के कारण डोनर नहीं पहुंच रहे
ब्लड बैंक के लैब टेक्नीशियन सोनू कुमार ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण डोनर ब्लड बैंक नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। इस कारण रक्त की काफी कमी हो गई है। वर्तमान में ए पॉजिटिव जीरो यूनिट, बी पॉजिटिव जीरो यूनिट, ओ पॉजिटिव दो यूनिट, एबी पॉजिटिव दो यूनिट, ए नेगेटिव एक यूनिट, बी निगेटिव जीरो यूनिट, ओ निगेटिव जीरो यूनिट, एबी निगेटिव जीरो यूनिट ब्लड ही उपलब्ध है। उन्होंने बताया प्रसव केंद्र में सिजेरियन ऑपरेशन के दौरान ब्लड की अत्यधिक जरूरत पड़ती है।

रक्तदान शिविर नहीं लगने से हो रही समस्या
कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए बीते नौ माह से जिले में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन नहीं किया गया है। जिस कारण ब्लड बैंक में जमा ब्लड जरूरतमंद मरीजों का दिए जाने से ब्लड खत्म हो चुका है। जिस कारण परेशानी हो रही है। फिलहाल व्यवस्था की जा रही है।
-डॉ. सैयद नौशाद अहमद, अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक, जमुई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें