विधानसभा चुनाव:राजद व रालोसपा कार्यालय में मतों के जोड़-घटाव पर मंथन

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
पहले चरण के तहत जमुई के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 28 अक्टूबर को हुए मतदान के बाद अब राजनीतिक पंडित मतों के जोड़-घटाव पर मंथन कर रहे हैं। सबसे दिलचस्प स्थिति जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र की थी। इस हॉट सीट पर श्रेयसी के भाजपा प्रत्याशी बनने के बाद से ही कयासों का बाजार गर्म हो गया था। मतदान के बाद गुरुवार को राजद और रालोसपा कार्यालय में वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता अपने पोलिंग एजेंट के भेजी गई रिपोर्ट पर मतों का जोड़-घटाव करते नजर आए। गांव के हर छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं की बातों को गंभीरता से लेकर मतों के रूझान का आंकलन किया जा रहा था। वहीं भाजपा कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसरा था। जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जाप ने राजद के एम वाई समीकरण में सेंध लगाकर वोट की राजनीति की गणित को ही बिगाड़ दिया। जानकार बताते हैं कि जातीय प्रत्याशी होने के कारण एम वाई समीकरण दरक गई। जो राजद के लिए चिंता का विषय बन गया है। हालांकि परिणाम आने में अभी देर है, लेकिन एम वाई समीकरण दरकने के बाद राजद प्रत्याशी विजय प्रकाश की चिंता बढ़ गई है। इधर टिकट से वंचित रालोसपा प्रत्याशी अजय प्रताप के समर्थक भी सहानुभूति में मिली वोट और अपनी पुरानी पकड़ को किस हद तक भुनाया जा सका इसकी पूरी पड़ताल कर रहे हैं।

