वारदात:धान के खेत में पाइप डालकर पानी ले जाने पर दबंगों ने दो भाइयों को पीटा, मारी गोली

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
घटना की सूचना के बाद क्लीनिक के बाहर परिजनों और लोगों की लगी भीड़।
  • सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के धरसंडा गांव की घटना, घायलों को निजी क्लीनिक में कराया भर्ती
  • घायल के पिता के बयान पर थाने में 9 के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज, एक गिरफ्तार

अपने धान के खेत से पानी निकाल कर दूसरे के धान के खेत से होकर पाइप से पानी ले जाने पर जब खेत के मालिक ने मना किया तो दो पक्षाें के बीच मारपीट होने लगी। जिसमें दबंगों ने दो भाईयों को गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। इस मारपीट में चार अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए शहर के एक निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जाता है कि सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के धरसंडा गांव निवासी अनस यादव के द्वारा पाइप के जरिए आनंद यादव के खेतों से होकर पानी ले जा रहा था। जिसको लेकर आनंद यादव ने फसल नुकसान होने की बात करते हुए वहां से पानी पटवन नहीं करने की बात कही, जिसको लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच विवाद शुरू हो गया। वहीं घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की पहल के बाद दोनों पक्ष के लोग आपस में बैठकर मामले को निपटा रहे थे। इस बात से दूसरे पक्ष के लोग आक्रोशित हो गए। बैठक के दौरान हीं प्रमोद कुमार, रितेश कुमार, सुभाष कुमार, बिट्टू कुमार सहित अन्य लोग देसी कट्टा लेकर आया और अभिषेक कुमार तथा उसके चचेरे भाई अजीत कुमार को गोली मार दी। वहीं गोली उसके गर्दन पर लगी जिसके बाद दोनों घायल को इलाज के लिए शहर के महिसौड़ी चौक स्थित निजी क्लीनिक में दोनों घायल युवक को भर्ती कराया गया है।

गिरफ्तार आरोपी से पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस कर रही है छापेमारी
घटना के बाद सिकंदरा थाने की पुलिस मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी। घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करते हुए घायलों से भी घटना की जानकारी ली। घायल युवक के पिता आनंद यादव के फर्द बयान के आधार पर प्रमोद कुमार, रितेश कुमार, सुभाष कुमार, बिट्टू कुमार ,अनस यादव सहित नौ लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। वहीं प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सिकंदरा थाने की पुलिस एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और उसे पूछताछ के लिए थाने लाई है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी मनोज यादव से पुलिस कड़ी पूछताछ के बाद संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है।

इलाज कर रहे डाॅक्टर ने कहा गोली निकाली गई पर जख्म गहरा
घायलों से चिकित्सक के दोनों युवक के शरीर से गोली निकाल दी गई है लेकिन दोनों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। गोलीबारी की घटना के दौरान उसे बचाने आए उसके परिजन आनंद यादव, छोटन यादव, अर्चना भारती, वाले यादव सहित चार अन्य लोगों के साथ भी उन लोगों ने मारपीट की। डाॅक्टर नीरज कुमार साह ने कहा कि गोली लगने से जख्म गहरा है, लेकिन गोली निकाल देने के बाद दोनों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है। गोली लगने के कारण ब्लड ज्यादा निकला है। दोनों को क्लीनिक में भर्ती कर इलाज किया जा रहा।

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए की जा रही है छापेमारी
घटना के बाद घायल युवक के पिता आनंद यादव के फर्द बयान पर नौ लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाते हुए थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आरोपी मनोज यादव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। सभी को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।
-ध्रुव कुमार, सिकंदरा थानाध्यक्ष

जमीन विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट में चार लोग घायल

जमुई | सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कल्याणपुर मोहल्ले में जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच हुई मारपीट में चार लोग घायल हो गए। कल्याणपुर मोहल्ला निवासी जितेंद्र कुमार शर्मा का 54 डिसमिल जमीन था जिस पर वर्षों से विवाद चला आ रहा था। वहीं गुरुवार की सुबह उसके बगल के ही गोतिया सीताराम मिस्त्री, विश्वनाथ मिस्त्री सहित कई लोग बांस बल्ले से उक्त जमीन की घेराबंदी कर रहा था। जैसे ही जितेंद्र ने उसे वहां घेरने से मना किया तो दोनों पक्षों के बीच झड़प हो गया।

