बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:श्रेयसी की जीत पर लालकोठी में जश्न, दी बधाई

गिद्धौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लालाकोठी में श्रेयसी को बधाई देते समर्थक।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह की जीत व राज्य में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ एनडीए की सत्ता में वापसी के लिए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर एक दूसरे को गिद्धौर मुख्य चौक पर मिठाईयां खिलाकर जीत का जश्न मनाया। इस दौरान लालकोठी आवास पर काफी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता व समर्थक मौजूदथे।

सभी ने श्रेयसी को जीत की बधाई दी। लोगों के बीच मिठाईयां बांटी जा रही थी। इधर भाजपा नेता कल्याण सिंह,कुणाल सिंह,जदयू नेता ब्रहामदेव रावत,मिथलेश सिंह,नंदू सिंह ने दैनिक भास्कर के एग्जिट पोल को सटीक बताते हुए सराहना की। जीत के जश्न में काजू सिंह,संतोष सिंह,लखन रविदास,विकास कुमार,रॉकी सिंह,सुबोद सिंह,अरविंद सिंह,बंटी सिंह,विजय कुमार समेत सैकडों भाजपा कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

गोल्डन गर्ल के रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीत की खुशी में देहरीडीह के लोगों ने मनाया जश्न, दी बधाई
सोनो | जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र से रिकार्ड 41009 मतों से गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह की जीत की खुशी में देहरीडीह में भगवत् भजन कीर्तन संध्या का आयोजन किया गया। रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीत दिलाने के लिए जमुई विस क्षेत्र की जनता को सस्नेह आभार व्यक्त किया।मौके पर संत कुमार दुबे ,प्रभाकर कुमार दुबे ,अजय कुमार दुबे ,विजय कुमार दुबे, सूरज कुमार दुबे ,सोनू कुमार दुबे ,रवि दुबे आदि उपस्थित रहे।

लोजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रूवेन ने दी श्रेयसी को जीत की बधाई
जमुई | भाजपा की प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह के जमुई विधानसभा से भारी मतों से जीत के बाद जमुई के लोजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रूवेन कुमार सिंह ने श्रेयसी सिंह को बधाई दी। जीत की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि श्रेयसी सिंह ने इससे पहले जिस तरह से देश का नाम खेल में रौशन किया है, उसी प्रकार राजनीतिक में अलग पहचान बनाए और विकास की गाथा लिखे यही सबकी कामना है।

