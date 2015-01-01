पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • Jamui
  • Chhath Mahaparva Is An Annual Opportunity For Non resident Biharis To Connect With Their Roots, Their Villages, Childhood Memories And Their Cultural Heritage.

सामाजिक सरोकार:नॉन रेजिडेंट बिहारियों काे अपने जड़ों, अपने गांवों, बचपन की यादों और अपने सांस्कृतिक विरासत से जुड़ने का सालाना मौका है छठ का महापर्व

जमुई7 घंटे पहले
  • छठ को लेकर परदेशों में काम करने वाले लोग बड़ी संख्या में घर आकर त्योहर मनाते हैं

आईपीएस अधिकारी सुकीर्ति माधव ने कहा कि छठ बिहारियों का और विशेषकर नॉन रेजिडेंट बिहारियों का अपने जड़ों, अपने गांवों, अपने बचपन की यादों और अपने सांस्कृतिक विरासत से जुड़ने का सालाना मौका होता है। ये हमारी पूजा है, आस्था है, संवेदना है, चेतना है, हल्की उतरती ठंढ भरे सुबह-शाम की खुशबू है, शुद्धता है, एहसास है और एक जीवन दर्शन भी है। यह जन सामान्य द्वारा अपने रीति-रिवाजों में गढ़ी उपासना पद्धति है। इस पर्व के लिये न तो विशेष धन की जरूरत होती पड़ती है न ही इन्सान और भगवान के बीच किसी के मध्यस्थता की। इसके लिये बस जरूरत होती है आपके आस पास के लोगों के स्वैच्छिक सहयोग के जिसके लिये लोग सहर्ष तैयार रहते हैं। यह पर्व लोगों का अपने दैनिक जीवन के कठिनाइयों को भुलाकर सेवा और भक्ति भाव से किये गये सामाजिक कार्यों की श्रेष्ठ अभिव्यक्ति है। छठ उन लाखों प्रवासी बिहारियों के जीवन में आशा और उत्सव की एक किरण है जिसके इंतजार में वो अपने घर-परिवार से दूर एक साल गुजार देता है। छठ हमारे पौध की जड़ है। जब भी हम छठ पर घर नहीं जा पाते हैं तो लगता है अपने जड़ों से कट रहे हैं, दूर हो रहे हैं और जड़ों से कटने से आदमी कमजोर होने लगता है। फिर वो अपनी पुरानी यादों से उन जड़ों को सींचने की कोशिश करता है। हम भी वही कर रहे हैं। जड़ों को यादों से तर करने की कोशिश।

छठ को लेकर बाजार में उमड़ी खरीदारों की भीड़, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी
झाझा | छठ पूजा को लेकर झाझा के विभिन्न बाजारों में लोगों ने गुरुवार को फल एवं अन्य सामग्री की खरीदारी की। बाजार में अस्थायी रूप से फल की दुकानें सजी थी। दिन भर फल की खरीदारी को लेकर लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही। भीड़ के कारण बाजार में जाम की भी स्थिति दिन भर बनी रही। कही लोग खरना को लेकर गुड तो कही फल सहित पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी कर रहे थे। महंगाई की मार ने इस लोक आस्था के पर्व में लोगों का उत्साह कम नहीं होता दिखा। लोगों ने बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी की। वहीं इस बार झाझा बाजार में फलों की कीमत में वृद्धि भी देखी गई। झाझा प्रखंड के दूर दराज से आए ग्रामीण कालेश्वर यादव, प्रकाश मंडल, महेन्द्र राम आदि ने बताया कि पहले अर्घ्य के दिन घर में अत्यधिक काम होता है, जिसके कारण हमलोेग झाझा के बाजार में एक दिन पूर्व ही खरीददारी कर लेते हैं।

