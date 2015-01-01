पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत बच्चे का हुआ ऑपरेशन

जमुई2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खैरा निवासी राम साव के बच्चे विनय कुमार का राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत उसके कटे ओठ-तालू का ऑपरेशन हुआ। बच्चे का ऑपरेशन सदर अस्पताल के सहयोग से पटना स्थित इंदिरा गांधी आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान में किया गया है। बच्चे के पिता राम साव ने बताया कि आज से लगभग एक साल पहले उनके बच्चे विनय का जन्म हुआ था। जन्म से ही उसका ओठ और तालू कटा हुआ था। इसके बाद उन्होंने सबसे पहले जमुई के शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ एसएनझा से मिलकर अपनी परेशानी बताई तो उन्होंने सदर हॉस्पिटल जमुई में कार्यरत डॉ. नॉशाद से मिलने की बात कही। डॉ. नॉशाद से मिलने के बाद उन्होंने सदर हॉस्पिटल में राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के समन्वयक डॉ. कृष्णमूर्ति से मिलने की बात कही। डॉ. कृष्णमूर्ति से मुलाकात कर उनसे अपने बच्चे की परेशानी बताई। सभी प्रकार के जांच रिपाेर्ट के बाद बच्चे को स्वस्थ्य पाए जाने पर बच्चे को पटना स्थित आइजीआइएमएस हॉस्पिटल भेज दिया।

विकृति वाले बच्चों को चिह्नित कर रही टीम
सदर हॉस्पिटल जमुई में राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के समन्वयक डॉ. कृष्णमूर्ति ने बताया कि जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में कार्यरत पीएचसी एवं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर होंठ- तालू कटे बच्चों को चिन्हित करने का काम आरबीएसके की टीम कर रही है। जांच-पड़ताल के बाद सदर हॉस्पिटल भेजा जाता है। इसके बाद सदर हॉस्पिटल में आये बच्चों को उपलब्ध संसाधनों से ऑपरेशन से पहले की सभी जांच की जाती है और जांच के बाद बच्चे को ऑपरेशन के लिए स्वस्थ्य पाए जाने के बाद हॉस्पिटल के एम्बुलेंस से बिहार स्थित किसी भी मेडिकल कॉलेज एन्ड हॉस्पिटल में रेफर कर दिया जाता है। बच्चे को रेफर करने के बाद ही टीम का काम समाप्त नहीं हो जाता है। बच्चे के ऑपरेशन होने तक और उसके बाद भी उसकी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग और ट्रैकिंग की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें