पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विश्लेषण:राजद व रालोसपा कार्यालय में चल रहा मतों के जोड़-घटाव पर मंथन

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रालोसपा कार्यालय में मौजूद कार्यकर्ता।
  • श्रेयसी के भाजपा प्रत्याशी बनने के बाद से ही कयासों का बाजार हो गया था गर्म

पहले चरण के तहत जमुई के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 28 अक्टूबर को हुए मतदान के बाद अब राजनीतिक पंडित मतों के जोड़-घटाव पर मंथन कर रहे हैं। सबसे दिलचस्प स्थिति जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र की थी। इस हॉट सीट पर श्रेयसी के भाजपा प्रत्याशी बनने के बाद से ही कयासों का बाजार गर्म हो गया था। मतदान के बाद गुरुवार को राजद और रालोसपा कार्यालय में वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता अपने पोलिंग एजेंट के भेजी गई रिपोर्ट पर मतों का जोड़-घटाव करते नजर आए। गांव के हर छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं की बातों को गंभीरता से लेकर मतों के रूझान का आंकलन किया जा रहा था। वहीं भाजपा कार्यालय में सन्नाटा पसरा था।
जाप ने लगाई एमवाई समीकरण में सेंध
जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जाप ने राजद के एम वाई समीकरण में सेंध लगाकर वोट की राजनीति की गणित को ही बिगाड़ दिया। जानकार बताते हैं कि जातीय प्रत्याशी होने के कारण एम वाई समीकरण दरक गई। जो राजद के लिए चिंता का विषय बन गया है। हालांकि परिणाम आने में अभी देर है, लेकिन एम वाई समीकरण दरकने के बाद राजद प्रत्याशी विजय प्रकाश की चिंता बढ़ गई है। इधर टिकट से वंचित रालोसपा प्रत्याशी अजय प्रताप के समर्थक भी सहानुभूति में मिली वोट और अपनी पुरानी पकड़ को किस हद तक भुनाया जा सका इसकी पूरी पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। बहरहाल दस नवंबर को चुनाव का परिणाम आना है, लेकिन इसके पूर्व प्रमुख दल के कार्यालय से निकलने वाले संदेश कई के दिलों की धड़कन बढ़ा दी है।

चकाई के राजनीतिक परिदृश्य पर असर छोड़ेगा बढ़े मतदान % का असर

सोनो | बुधवार को चकाई विधानसभा के लिए मतदान समाप्त हुआ। प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। इसके साथ ही सिर्फ राजनीति दलों के कार्यालयों में ही नहीं, चौक चौराहों, सड़कों पर भी हार जीत के कयास लगने शुरू हो गए। लोगों द्वारा जीत हार का गणित बैठाने की कवायद शुरू हो गई।किस बूथ से कितने वोट किस प्रत्याशी को मिले इसको लेकर देर रात तक चर्चाऐं होती रही। इसी आधार पर राजनीतिक दलों के समर्थकों अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों की जीत के दावे भी की कर रहे हैं। मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ने के आधार पर कोई जीत का दावा कर रहा है तो कोई मुस्लिम मतदाताओं के रुझान पर। कोई शहरी क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं के रुझान को अपनी जीत बता रहा है तो कोई ग्रामीण मतदाताओं के आधार पर अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित कर रहा है। कयासों के बाजार के बीच चकाई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में निवर्तमान विधायक सावित्री देवी,एनडीए प्रत्याशी संजय प्रसाद और पूर्व विधायक सुमित कुमार के बीच ही मुख्य रूप मुकाबला माना जा रहा है।

राजद कार्यालय में बैठे कार्यकर्ता।
राजद कार्यालय में बैठे कार्यकर्ता।

चल रहा समीक्षा का दौर
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर के बावजूद इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा मतदाताओं को मतदान केंद्रों तक ढोने जैसी स्थिति नहीं थी। मतदाता स्वयं ही वोट डालने पहुंच रहे थे। मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से ही पुरुष मतदाताओं के साथ ही महिला मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार थी। मतदाताओं का यह उत्साह क्यों और किसके लिए था, यह बताने की स्थिति में कोई नहीं है परंतु समझा जा रहा है कि इस बार का बढ़ा हुआ मतदान प्रतिशत निश्चित रूप से चकाई के राजनीतिक परिदृश्य पर गहरा असर छोड़ेगा। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी धर्मेन्द्र कुमार के मुताबिक चकाई विधान सभा क्षेत्र में 28 अक्टूबर को 65.83 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। फिलहाल राजनीतिक दलों से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता बढ़े मतदान प्रतिशत की समीक्षा में लगे हैं और सभी मतदान का आकलन अपने अपने हिसाब से कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें