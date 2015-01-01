पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक नियोजन:सदर प्रखंड में शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों के लिए खोला गया दावा-आपत्ति काउंटर

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
सदर प्रखंड में दावा आपत्ति देते कर्मी।
  • औपबंधिक मेधा सूची एनआईसी की साइट पर किया गया अपलोड

शिक्षक नियोजन 2019 -20 के तहत सदर प्रखंड में अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा प्राप्त आवेदन पत्रों के आधार पर औपबंधिक मेधा सूची तैयार कर एनआईसी पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। जिस पर दावा आपत्ति पूर्व में भी प्राप्त की गई थी। पुनः जिला पदाधिकारी के निर्देश के आलोक में दिनांक 22 दिसंबर 2020 तक दावा आपत्ति देने की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है।

इसकी जानकारी देते हुए सदर बीडीओ पुरुषोत्तम त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि इसके लिए प्रखंड स्तर पर भी दावा आपत्ति प्राप्ति केंद्र बनाए गया है। जमुई प्रखंड में दावा आपत्ति प्राप्ति केंद्र प्रखंड कार्यालय में बनाया गया है, जिसमें हरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह लिपिक एवं चंद्रकांत शिक्षक को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी अभ्यर्थी औपबंधिक मेधा सूची से संबंधित दावा आपत्ति ऑनलाइन भी जमा कर सकते हैं।

साथ ही स्वयं उपस्थित होकर प्रखंड कार्यालय में दावा आपति प्राप्ति केंद्र पर अपना दावा आपत्ति जमा करा सकते हैं। 22 दिसंबर 2020 के बाद प्राप्त आपत्तियों पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा तथा 28 दिसंबर 2020 तक अंतिम मेधा सूची तैयार कर ली जाएगी और उसी के आधार पर नियोजन किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि जमुई प्रखंड अंतर्गत सभी पंचायतों के पंचायत नियोजन से संबंधित औपबंधिक मेधा सूची का भी प्रकाशन कर दिया गया है। पंचायत नियोजन इकाई के द्वारा प्रकाशित औपबंधिक मेधा सूची से संबंधित दावा आपत्ति भी प्रखंड कार्यालय में जमा किए जा सकते हैं।

