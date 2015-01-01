पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम का आगमन:सीएम ने भगवान महावीर मंदिर में मत्था टेका, संध्या आरती में हुए शामिल

जमुई / सिकंदरा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शनिवार को जमुई में भगवान महावीर की आरती में शामिल सीएम व मौजूद अन्य।
  • सीएम बोले-मंदिर का निर्माण बहुत ही बेहतर, देश-विदेश से आने वाले पर्यटकों को मिलेगी सुरक्षा

24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर की जन्मस्थली जमुई में शनिवार को सीएम नीतीश कुमार का आगमन हुआ। उन्होंने भगवान महावीर मंदिर में मत्था टेक आरती उतारी। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां देश-विदेश से आने वाले पर्यटक को पूरी सुरक्षा दी जाएगी। सीएम का हेलिकाप्टर दोपहर 3:15 बजे जन्मस्थान स्थित मंदिर के पास उतरा और फिर वे 3:20 बजे मंदिर पहुंचे। नवनिर्मित मंदिर का मुआयना किया और निर्माण की जानकारी भी ली। 3:34 बजे मंदिर में हो रहे संध्या आरती में शामिल हुए और भगवान महावीर की प्रतिमा के समक्ष मत्था टेका। सीएम ने कहा मंदिर का निर्माण बहुत ही बेहतर तरीके से किया गया है। 4:02 बजे सीएम यहां से प्रस्थान कर गए। इस दौरान लगभग 47 मिनट तक सीएम जन्मस्थान में अपना समय व्यतीत किया। साथ में जल संसाधन मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी भी मौजूद थे। मौके पर झाझा विधायक दामोदर रावत, सिकन्दरा विधायक प्रफुल्ल कुमार मांझी, श्री भारतवर्षीय जिनशासन सेवा समिति मुम्बई के कौशल लाल बोरा सहित दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित से।

मंदिर की सुरक्षा के लिए अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश
पत्रकारों से मुखातिब होते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उन्हें खेद है कि शुक्रवार काे यहां आने का कार्यक्रम फॉग के कारण रद्द हो गया। लेकिन शनिवार को जैसे ही मौका मिला मैं यहां चला आया। आगे उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले दिनों यहां से भगवान महावीर की प्रतिमा को कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा गायब कर दिया गया था। हालांकि पुलिस की कार्रवाई के कारण वे मुर्ती को कहीं ले जा नहीं सके और पुलिस ने उसे बरामद कर लिया। इसे देखते हुए मंदिर में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। मंदिर की सुरक्षा के लिए स्थानीय स्तर से भी पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है।

कोरोना काल के बाद एक बार फिर पहुंचेंगे श्रद्धालु

सीएम ने कहा कि जैन धर्मावलंबियों का बहुत बड़ा तीर्थस्थल है। कोरोना को लेकर इस वर्ष श्रद्धालु नहीं आए, लेकिन कोरोना काल के बाद एक बार फिर मंदिर में जैन श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ लगेगी। सीएम के आगमन को लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से जन्मस्थान में तैयारियां चल रही थी। संभावित कार्यक्रम शुक्रवार को था लेकिन फॉग के कारण रद्द होने के बाद शनिवार को सीएम के आगमन को लेकर मुंगेर डीआईजी मनु महाराज, डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार, एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल सहित कई पदाधिकारी उनकी सुरक्षा में मौजूद थे।

इनसे सीखें: बिना मास्क प्रवेश नहीं मिला तो पेड़ का पत्ता ही पहन लिए युवक

पत्ते का मास्क लगाकर सीएम को देखने पहुंचे युवक।
पत्ते का मास्क लगाकर सीएम को देखने पहुंचे युवक।

जमुई | कोरोना काल में लोगों को आदिवासी से सीख लेनी चाहिए। शनिवार को सीएम को देखने के लिए आदिवासी पहुंचे थे। बिना मास्क प्रवेश की अनुमति मिली तो लोगों ने जंगल में लगे पेड़ से पत्ते को तोड़कर उसका मास्क बना लिया और मुख्यमंत्री को देखने पहुंच गए।

