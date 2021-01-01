पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दो से तीन दिन में और बढ़ेगी ठंड 2 डिग्री लुढ़का न्यूनतम पारा, कनकनी

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शीतलहर में कोचिंग जाते छात्र-छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
शीतलहर में कोचिंग जाते छात्र-छात्राएं।
  • सोमवार को दिनभर छाया रहा कोहरा, शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी रहेगा
  • न्यूनतम 8 और अधिकतम पारा 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया

मुख्यालय सहित सभी प्रखंडों में सोमवार का दिन शीतलहर भरा रहा। सुबह कोहरे के कारण घना अंधेरा छाया रहा। रात भर गिरी ओस की बूंदे मौसम को काफी ठंडा कर चुकी थी। ऊपर से सुबह से जारी शीतलहर दिन भर चलता रहा और लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों में भी राहत नहीं मिल रही थी। शीतलहर के बीच चल रही हवा से देह में सिहरन सी हाे रही थी। शीतलहर का प्रकोप दिन भर रहा, बाहर निकलने पर शीतलहर की फुहार से सिर के बाल और चेहरे भींग जा रहे थे। मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के मुताबिक, अगले दो दिनों तक ठंड से राहत मिलने के कोई आसार नहीं हैं बल्कि ठंड का कहर और बढ़ सकता है। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र जमुई के मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिजीत शर्मा ने बताया कि शुष्क मौसम और उत्तर, उत्तरपश्चिम की हवाओं की वजह से के ज्यादातर इलाकों में अगले तीन-चार दिन तक ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। पिछले दो दिनों से तापमान में एक दो डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हो रही थी। लेकिन सोमवार को अचानक दो डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड दर्ज किया गया। वहीं मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने यह भी बताया कि अगले दो तीन दिनों में तापमान में और गिरावट होगी और न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री तक चला जाएगा। शीतलहर का प्रकोप भी अभी जारी रहेगा और ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलने के आसार हैं।

6 किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही दक्षिण-पश्चिम हवा, परेशानी
सोमवार को भीषण शीतलहर के कारण आम जनजीवन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुआ। अचानक बड़ी संख्या में लोग सर्दी और खांसी के शिकार हो गए। शीत लहर के कारण लोगों की दिनचर्या बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुई है। बच्चे और वृद्ध जनों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।सोमवार को दिन भर शीतलहर का प्रभाव रहा। इस बीच चली 6 किलाेमीटर की रफ्तार से चल रही दक्षिण-पश्चिम दिशा की हवा ने कंपकपी बढ़ा दी। शीतलहर के बीच बाहर निकलने वाले राहगीर, गरीब, रिक्शाचालक, भिखारी को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। कई दुकानदारों ने दुकान में जमा पेपर व अन्य कार्टन आदि को जलाकर ठंड से राहत पाने का प्रयास किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser