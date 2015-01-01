पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैंपस अलर्ट:ससमय वेतन विपत्र जमा नहीं करने वाले कॉलेज भुगतान में देरी के लिए खुद ही होंगे जवाबदेह

जमुई/मुंगेर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुंगेर विवि में हर 25 तारीख तक वेतन विपत्र जमा करने का निर्देश जारी

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय ने कॉलेजाें को पत्र लिखकर हर महीने की 25 तारीख को वेतन विपत्र अनिवार्य रूप से जमा करने का निर्देश जारी किया है। ताकि ससमय कॉलेज कर्मियों, शिक्षकों तथा पेंशनभाेगियों को वेतन और पेंशन का भुगतान किया जा सके। कॉलेजों को निर्देश में दिया है कि जिस कॉलेज से वेतन विपत्र निर्धारित तिथि तक नहीं मिल पाएगा, उसको छोड़कर बाकी का भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। देरी करने वाले कॉलेजों का वेतन भुगतान अगले माह के वेतन के साथ किया जाएगा।

बता दें कि नवंबर में अक्टूबर के वेतन भुगतान में काफी देर हो गई थी, जिसको लेकर कर्मचारियों व शिक्षकों में रोष काफी गहरा है। हालांकि लगभग कॉलेजों से वेतन विपत्र निर्धारित तिथि 5 नवंबर तक कार्यालय को प्राप्त हो चुका था। अक्टूबर के वेतन का भुगतान दीपावली के बजाय छठ से ठीक पहले किया जा सका था। जबकि विश्वविद्यालय को राज्य सरकार ने वेतन और गैर वेतनादि मद में फरवरी, 2021 तक राशि विमुक्त कर दिया है।

2 नवंबर को ही जारी किया गया था निर्देश

कुलसचिव ने बताया कि कॉलेजों को 2 नवंबर को पत्र भेजकर हर महीने की 25 तारीख को वेतन विपत्र कार्यालय में जमा कर देने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। समय पर विपत्र नहीं जमा करने वाले कॉलेजों के वेतन भुगतान में देरी होने पर संबंधित कॉलेज जवाबदेह होंगे। देरी से विपत्र भेजने वाले कॉलेजों का वेतन भुगतान अगले माह के वेतन के साथ किया जाएगा।

पार्ट-1 में दूसरी सूची पर 971 नामांकन

स्नातक पार्ट-1, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन के लिए दूसरी मेधा सूची पर शनिवार तक 12 दिनों में 971 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया। वैसे शनिवार तक ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या 23988 पहुंच गई। इसमें बीए में 19833, बीएससी में 3532 व बीकॉम में 623 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन कराया। बता दें पहली मेधा सूची पर 28936 विद्यार्थियों में से 23017 ने नामांकन कराया था।

उसके बाद विवि ने 9 नवंबर को 29 कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची जारी की। विवि द्वारा चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 24 नवंबर तक समय दिया गया है। ऑनलाइन नामांकन के लिए 3 दिन शेष हैं। विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डाॅ. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि दूसरी मेधा सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए 10 से 24 नवंबर तक यूएमआईएस पोर्टल खोला गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें