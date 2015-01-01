पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व निमोनिया दिवस विशेष:संपूर्ण टीकाकरण ही है निमोनिया से बचाव के लिए जरूरी, न्यूमो कॉकल वैक्सीन जरूरी

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्दी का मौसम आते ही बच्चों में बढ़ने लगता है निमोनिया का खतरा

सर्दियों के मौसम का आगमन होने के साथ ही नवजात शिशुओं, बुजुर्गों व आम लोगों के निमोनिया से पीड़ित होने की संभावना बढ़ गयी है। इस बीमारी से नवजात शिशु से पांच वर्ष तक उम्र के बच्चे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं। नवजात शिशुओं एवं 70 साल से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्गों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बहुत कम होती है।

जिससे उनमें निमोनिया के संक्रमण का खतरा काफी अधिक होता है। दरअसल, निमोनिया सांस से जुड़ी गंभीर बीमारी है जो बैक्टेरिया, वायरस और फंगल की वजह से फेफड़ों में संक्रमण से होता है। इस वजह से बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को सांस लेने में काफी तकलीफ होती है। इस बीमारी से बचने का एक मात्र उपाय न्यूमो कॉकल वैक्सीन (पीसीवी) का वैक्सीनेशन ही है।

संपूर्ण टीकाकरण से निमोनिया से बचना आसान
सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डॉ एसएन अहमद ने बताया कि निमोनिया से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण ही है। उन्होंने बताया कि निमोनिया जैसी बीमारी से बचने के लिए नवजात शिशु से लेकर पांच वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों का टीकाकरण करना जरूरी है। निमोनिया से बचाव के लिए शिशु के डेढ़ माह, साढ़े तीन माह और नौ माह के होने पर न्यूमो कॉकल वैक्सीन लगाना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके साथ ही नवजात शिशुओं को अन्य 12 तरह की बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए भी टीकाकरण कराना अनिवार्य है। इन बीमारियों में मुख्य रूप से पोलियो, ट्यूबर क्लोसिस(टीबी), जैपनिज इंसेफ्लाइटिस, डिप्थीरिया, टेटनस, कुकरखांसी, हेपेटाइटिस बी, एचबी इन्फ्लूएंजा, मिजिल्स, रूबेला है।

फेफड़ों में संक्रमण से होता है निमोनिया, रखें सावधानी
निमोनिया सांस से जुड़ी एक गंभीर बीमारी है। इसकी वजह से फेफड़ों में संक्रमण होता है। आम तौर पर यह बीमारी बुखार या जुकाम होने के बाद ही होता है। सर्दी के मौसम में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम होने की वजह से यह बीमारी ज्यादा होती है। निमोनिया का प्रारम्भिक इलाज सीने का एक्स- रे करने के बाद क्लीनिकल तरीके से शुरू होता है। निमोनिया बैक्टेरिया, माइक्रोबैक्टेरिया, वायरल, फंगल और पारासाइट की वजह से उत्पन्न संक्रमण से होता है। इसका संक्रमण सामुदायिक स्तर पर भी हो सकता है।

