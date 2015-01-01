पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते दायरे को ले सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में इलाज से पहले हो रहा कोरोना टेस्ट, जागरूक भी किया जा रहा

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
  
सदर अस्पताल में काेरोना की जांच कराने पहुंचे मरीज।
  • सीएस ने शहरवासियों से की अपील, कहा- कोरोना से जंग जीतने के लिए रहना होगा अलर्ट

लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण और कोरोना से मौत के बढ़ते आंकड़े को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के वरीय पदाधिकारियों द्वारा जिले के पदाधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से वर्चुअल मीटिंग की। इस दौरान बढ़ते कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या पर चिंता जताते हुए उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन को अस्पताल में इलाज कराने पहुंचनें वाले सभी मरीजों का कोरोना टेस्ट किए जाने के बाद उनका इलाज करने की बात कही। ताकि इसके संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पदाधिकारी के आदेश के बाद जिले के सदर अस्पताल सहित तमाम सरकारी अस्पतालों मैं इलाज कराने पहुंचने वाले सभी मरीजों का पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करने और फिर इलाज की जा रही है।

कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाने से नॉर्मल मरीजों को हो रही परेशानी
सदर अस्पताल में नार्मल मरीजों का कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाने से उन्हें परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को इलाज कराने पहुंचे खैरा प्रखंड के साबू देवी, लखन मांझी सहित अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि वह लंबी दूरी तय कर अपना इलाज कराने के लिए यहां पहुंचे हैं तो इन्हें करोना टेस्ट कराने को कहा जा रहा है। जबकि वह कुछ दिन पहले ही खैरा प्रखंड कार्यालय में अपना टेस्ट करवा चुकी थी। लेकिन उन्हें यहां इलाज कराने से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट कराने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

सतर्क रहने की है आवश्यकता
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विज्येंद्र सत्यार्थी ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के वरीय पदाधिकारी के आदेश के बाद सदर अस्पताल सहित तमाम अस्पतालों में इलाज के पहले कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा रहा है। ताकि इसके संक्रमण से लोगों को बचाया जा सके। साथ ही सीएस ने लोगों से अपील भी कि, जिस तरीके से जिले तथा बिहार में कोरोना का संक्रमण काफी तेजी से फैल रहा है इससे बचाव को लेकर तमाम लोगों को जागरूक होना पड़ेगा। और खुद ही कोरोना टेस्ट कराना होगा साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि इसमें मरीज को कोई शुल्क नहीं देना है। इस तरह सभी की जांच होगी तभी संक्रमण का दायरा खत्म होगा और कोरोना से जीत सकेंगे।

