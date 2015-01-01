पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विस चुनाव:आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना काउंटिंग हॉल में 14-14 टेबल लगाए गए

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते डीएम व एसपी।
  • मतगणना केंद्र का जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने किया निरीक्षण

मतगणना के एक दिन पूर्व जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार, एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल व एसडीओ प्रतिभा रानी ने केकेएम कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान डीएम ने 10 नवंबर को संपन्न होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर की गई पूरी व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने विधान सभा वार सभी काउंटिंग हॉल का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, बैरिकेडिंग, मतगणना परिसर, दूर संचार व्यवस्था, वज्र वाहन की सुविधा एवं साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्थाओं को देखा एवं इसके संदर्भ में आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। डीएम ने कहा कि सभी काउंटिंग हॉल में 14-14 टेबल लगाए गए है और मतगणना के प्रत्येक राउंड का परिणाम ऑनलाइन होगा और हर एक चक्कर की गणना का एक प्रति मीडिया को उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मतगणना केंद्र में किसी भी परिस्थिति में मोबाइल के साथ किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त बनाए गए ड्रॉप गेट के पास सभी लोगों की सघनता से जांच की जाएगी। यहां आम लोगों की इंट्री पर रोक लगाने के लिए केकेएम कॉलेज के दक्षिण भाग के डीडीसी आवास के समीप व उत्तर भाग के रजिस्ट्री कचहरी मोड़ के पास बैरियर लगाया गया। हालांकि शहर में बड़ी वाहन की इंट्री पर रोक के लिए शहर के जमुई सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग स्थित संत जोसेफ स्कूल के समीप व जमुई मलयपुर मुख्य मार्ग के झाझा बस स्टैंड के समीप बैरियर लगाया गया। इसके अलावे शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों में अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों सहित जिला पुलिस बल की तैनाती रहेगी।

