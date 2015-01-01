पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:चोरी का आरोप लगाकर दबंग ने 10 वर्षीय बच्चे को ईंट से मारा

जमुई15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रारंभिक उपचार के बाद गंभीरावस्था में पटना रेफर

चोरी का आरोप लगाकर दबंग ने एक नाबालिग को ईंट से मारकर घायल कर दिया। घायल बच्चे को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जाता है कि सदर थाना क्षेत्र के गरसंडा गांव निवासी अरविंद महतो का 10 वर्षीय पुत्र विकास कुमार शनिवार की देर शाम गरसंडा नदी घाट के पास कुछ दोस्तों के साथ खेल रहा था। तभी गांव के ही दबंग प्रवृति के नागो यादव नाबालिग को पकड़ कर उस पर चांदी के हनुमान जी की चोरी का आरोप लगाते हुए उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगा। वहीं जब नाबालिग ने चोरी की बात नहीं स्वीकारी तो दबंग आग बबूला हो गया और पास में रखें ईंट से बच्चे के सिर पर वार कर दिया। जिसमें वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। आरोपी बच्चे को छोड़कर फरार हो गया। जानकारी के बाद नाबालिग के पिता अरविंद महतो घायल को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गए। इलाज कर रहे चिकित्सक डॉ. देबेन्द्र कुमार ने बच्चे की हालत को गंभीर बताते हुए उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें