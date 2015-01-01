पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:ट्रैक्टर की ठोकर से घायल मजदूर की मौत, शव रख दो घंटे सड़क किया जाम

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
ऑटो पर शव को रखकर सड़क जाम करते परिजन व ग्रामीण।
  • सात नवंबर को हरला मोड़ के पास हुई थी घटना, पटना में चल रहा था इलाज
  • जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग पर ढंड गांव के पास शव रख रोड किया जाम
  • पटना से सनकुरहा गांव शव आने के बाद विरोध

बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आकर घायल मजदूर की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो जाने के बाद आक्रोशित परिजनों ने दो घंटे तक जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग के ढंड गांव के पास सड़क जाम कर दिया। जाम के कारण आवागमन बाधित होने से यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। बता दें कि 7 नवंबर को सदर थाना क्षेत्र के सनकुरहा गांव के बेहरा टोला निवासी नरेश राम का 30 वर्षीय पुत्र संजीत राम 7 नवंबर की देर शाम पास के खेत में धान काट कर अपने घर लौट रहा था। तभी हरला मोड़ के पास स्थित पुल पर बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से वह बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। घायल को इलाज के लिए शहर के महिसौड़ी चौक स्थित निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर कर दिया गया था। इधर पटना में इलाज के दौरान 21 नवंबर को उसकी पटना में मौत हो गई।

21 नवंबर को मौत के बाद शव आने में लगे दो दिन
इधर मौत के बाद अस्पताल के कागजी प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने में परिजनों को दो दिन लग गए। जैसे ही सोमवार को शव पटना से सनकुरहा गांव पहुंचा आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोग एवं परिजनों ने सोमवार की सुबह जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग स्थित ढंड चौक के पास शव को सड़क पर रखकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। वहीं सड़क जाम होने से इस मार्ग से सफर करने वाले सैकड़ों वाहन घंटों जाम में फंसे रहे। हालांकि घटना की जानकारी के बाद सदर थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर जाम कर रहे मृतक के परिजनों को आरोपी ट्रैक्टर चालक के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा देकर दो घंटे में जाम हटवा दिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया।

ट्रैक्टर मालिक के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी की गई दर्ज
घटना की जानकारी के बाद मौके पर पहुंचकर मृतक के परिजनों को समझा बुझाकर जाम को हटा दिया गया है। जबकि मृतक युवक के पिता के फर्द बयान के आधार पर ट्रैक्टर मालिक प्रभू महतो के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्जकर जिस वाहन से घटना हुई है उसे जब्त कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। चंदन कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष जमुई

घर का सबसे बड़ा पुत्र था मृतक
मृतक युवक संजीत राम गरीब परिवार से थे और मजदूरी कर परिवार का भरण पोषण करते थें। मृतक की पत्नी ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग की है कि उन लोगों की देखभाल के लिए उचित मुआवजा दिया जाए। मृतक का छोटा भाई रोहित कुमार बताते हैं कि जिस ट्रैक्टर से टक्कर हुई वह भगवना गांव निवासी प्रभु महतो का था और उस पर बालू लदा था।

