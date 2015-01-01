पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:गांव से कैंप हटाने का विरोध करते हुए किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

खैरा7 घंटे पहले
खैरा प्रखंड के गरही में धरना देते ग्रामीण।
  • कैंप हटाए जाने की सूचना पर दुकानदारों ने भी दुकान बंद कर जताया विरोध, कहा- कैंप हटाने से भय के साए में जीएंगे

खैरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के गरही बाजार स्थित 215 बटालियन सीआरपीएफ कैंप को वहां से हटाकर दूसरे जगह स्थापित करने के विरोध में गुरुवार को स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने सीआरपीएफ कैंप के मुख्य गेट के समीप पहुंच कर धरना-प्रदर्शन कर स्थानीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। नारेबाजी करते हुए लोगों ने गांव से कैंप नहीं हटाने की मांग पदाधिकारियों से की। बता दें कि नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए गरही में सीआरपीएफ कैंप बनाया गया था। लेकिन अचानक से उसे वहां से हटाये जाने की सूचना पर ग्रामीणों में भय व्याप्त है और उन्हें अपनी सुरक्षा की चिंता सता रही है।

दुकानदारों ने भी दुकानें बंद कर दिया धरना
कैंप हटाने की सूचना पर व्यवसायियों में भी नाराजगी दिखी। स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने भी अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी और कैंप हटाए जाने का विरोध करते हुए धरना प्रदर्शन किया। विरोध की सूचना पाकर खैरा थाना पुलिस वहां पहुंच कर ग्रामीण को समझाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन ग्रामीण वरीय पदाधिकारी को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे। ग्रामीण राजोसाह, एकराम अंसारी, कयुम अंसारी, कलीम मियां, सीताराम यादव, गुड्डू मोदी, विजय यादव, गोपाल मोदी सहित लोगों का कहना था कि जब से गरही में कैंप स्थापित हुआ था तब से हम लोग सुरक्षित थे। जब यहां पर कैंप नहीं था तो कई तरह की नक्सली घटनाएं घट चुकी थीं और कई लोगों की जानें भी जा चुकी है। हम लोगों की सुरक्षा को लेकर कैंप को यहां से नहीं हटाया जाये।

