फाइनल लिस्ट जारी:जिला प्रशासन ने जारी की मतदान की फाइनल लिस्ट

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने मतदान का फाइनल प्रतिशत लिस्ट जारी किया। इसमें सबसे अधिक मतदान चकाई विस में हुआ। जिले के सिकंदरा सुरक्षित विस क्षेत्र में 52.82%, जमुई में 61.07%, झाझा में 61.30% और चकाई में सबसे अधिक 65.83% मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। जिले का कुल मतदान 60.28% रहा।

