अपहरण का मामला सामने आया:बेटे के साथ सिकंदरा के शिक्षक के अपहरण की आशंका, सनहा दर्ज

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गंगटा थाना के बड़ी मझगांव निवासी शिक्षक जमुई में हैं तैनात
  • पत्नी ने गंगटा पुलिस को दी जानकारी, की जा रही छानबीन

गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र के बड़ी मझगांव निवासी सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह की बुधवार की सुबह रायपुर चौक से अपहरण किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। सत्येंद्र सिंह जमुई के सिकंदरा प्रखंड में शिक्षक के पद पर पदस्थापित थे।

उनकी पत्नी मनीषा देवी ने गंगटा थाने में पिता-पुत्र के अपहरण किए जाने की आशंका जताते हुए लिखित आवेदन दिया है। बताया जाता है कि शिक्षक सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह और उनके बड़े पुत्र नीलकमल को अज्ञात लोगों ने बोलेरो पर बिठाकर ले गए। मामले में गंगटा पुलिस सनहा दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी है। ग्रामीण एवं रायपुरा चौक पर लोगों द्वारा अलग-अलग चर्चा करते किसी ने कहा की ऐसी घटना नहीं हो सकती। जानकारी देते हुए ग्रामीणों ने बताया की शिक्षक सत्येन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने दो विवाह किया है। एक पत्नी गंगटा थाना क्षेत्र के बड़ी मझगांव में रहती है जो बड़ी मझगांव में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका पद पर कार्य करती हैं। जिनसे उन्हें दो पुत्र है व दोनों विवाहित हैं। एक छोटा पुत्र दूसरी पत्नी से हैं, जिसने पिता और भाई के अपहरण किए जाने की जानकारी दी। इधर ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि शिक्षक द्वारा क्षेत्र में नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर ठगी भी किया जाता था। ऐसे में आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इसी विवाद में अपहरण हुआ होगा।

