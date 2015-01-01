पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुधवार की सुबह शॉर्टसर्किट से अचानक लगी आग:महाराजगंज में कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग 10 लाख रुपए का कपड़ा और सामान राख

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
  • फायर ब्रिगेड की दो गाड़ियाें ने तीन घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर पाया काबू
  • फोन कर फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया

बुधवार की सुबह शहर के महाराजगंज स्थित एक कपड़े की दुकान में अचानक आग लग गई। आग लगने की सूचना के बाद आस-पास के दुकानदार भी वहां पहुंचे और आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया।

आग की लपटें दुकान के अंदर काफी तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही थी। आस-पास के दुकानदारों को भी आग की लपटों से नुकसान की चिंता सताने लगी। दुकानदार मालिक बालदेव भगत ने बताया कि महाराजगंज स्थित उनके कपड़े की दुकान में अचानक शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। आग लगने की सूचना यहां से गुजर रहे लोगाें ने दी। सूचना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया गया और फिर फायर ब्रिगेड को इसकी सूचना दी गई। सूचना के कुछ देर बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची और आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन तब तक दुकान के अंदर रखा लगभग 10 लाख से अधिक का कपड़ा व अन्य सामान जलकर राख हो गया।
शटर से धुंआ निकला तो आग लगने का चला पता
सुबह-सुबह लोग दुकान के पास से गुजर रहे थे तो उनकी नजर शटर के अंदर से निकल रहे धुआं पर पड़ी। इसके बाद आस-पास के लोगों द्वारा दुकानदार बलदेव भगत को दुकान में आग लगने की सूचना दी। दुकान का शटर खोला और आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया जाने लगा। स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा आग बुझाने का पूरा प्रयास किया जा रहा था लेकिन आग की पलटें काबू नहीं हाे रही थी।

दिवाली और छठ को लेकर दुकान में भरा था कपड़ा
दुकानदार बालदेव भगत ने बताया कि पर्व त्योहार को लेकर दुकान में दिवाली और छठ त्योहार को लेकर काफी कपड़ा पड़ा था। इस अगलगी में लगभग 10 लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। आग लगने के कारण पता नहीं चल सका है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लगा हो। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच पुलिस कर रही है।

दो अग्निशामक वाहन ने तीन घंटे में बुझाई आग
स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा फायर ब्रिगेड के अधिकारियों को फोन कर आग लगने की सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मी दो वाहन लेकर मौके पर पहुंचे और आग को बुझाने में लग गए। फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मी आग पर प्रेशर से पानी डाल रहे थे तब आग की लपटें शुरुआती दौर में काफी धधक रही थी। धीरे-धीरे काफी मशक्कत के बाद तीन घंटे में स्थानीय लोग और फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मियों द्वारा आग पर काबू पाया गया और तब जाकर लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। मौके पर टाउन थाने की पुलिस भी आग बुझाने में सहयोग करती दिखी।

