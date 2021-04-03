पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुझा घर का इकलौता चिराग:NH 333A पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार युवक को कुचला, मौके पर ही मौत; मां का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
रोती-बिलखती धर्मवीर की मां। - Dainik Bhaskar
रोती-बिलखती धर्मवीर की मां।
  • जमुई-सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग पर हुआ हादसा
  • कुरियर कंपनी का मैनेजर था धर्मवीर

जमुई के अगहरा में एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने युवक को रौंद डाला, जिसमें उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना जमुई-सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग NH 333A के नहर पुल पर हुआ। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि ट्रक का चेसिस और बॉडी अलग-थलग हो नहर में पलट गया। मृतक की पहचान अगहरा निवासी अजय कुमार के पुत्र धर्मवीर कुमार (20 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है।
कुरियर कंपनी में मैनेजर था धर्मवीर
धर्मवीर एक कुरियर कंपनी में मैनेजर था। गुरुवार को वह ऑफिस के लिए निकला था। इसी दौरान सिकंदरा मुख्य मार्ग पर तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे ट्रक BROG 2552 ने उसके बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। ट्रक जलालपुर के ईंट भट्ठी से ईंट लादकर दुमका जा रहा था। हादसे में धर्मवीर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही सदर थाना की पुलिस वहां पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया।
लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम
मौत से आक्रोशित लोगों ने NH 333A को लगभग 1 घंटे तक जाम रखा, जिससे यातायात पूरी तरह से बाधित हो गया। थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार और सदर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी पुरुषोत्तम त्रिवेदी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर जाम को हटाया। इधर, नहर में ट्रक पलटने के बाद ड्राइवर भागने में सफल रहा।
उजड़ गया परिवार
धर्मवीर अपने माता-पिता का इकलौता बेटा था। परिवार में एकमात्र कमाऊ सदस्य होने के कारण परिजनों पर भरण-पोषण का संकट आ गया है। मौत के बाद उसकी मां का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। उसे विश्वास ही नहीं हो रहा, जिसे सुबह घर से विदा किया था, वह दुनिया छोड़कर ही चला गया। मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।

