महापर्व छठ:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ सम्पन्न,रात तीन बजे से ही घाटों पर पहुंचे व्रती

जमुई36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवार के उत्थान, निर्मल काया और अखंड सुहाग के लिए की सूर्योपासना

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ त्योहार का समापन हो गया। छठ की रौनकता जिलेभर में देखी गई। लोग नदी, आहर, पोखर, ताल तलैया में शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। साथ ही छठ व्रती महिलाएं अपना व्रत खोली। शनिवार को शहर विभिन्न घाट यथा खैरमा, हनुमान घाट, त्रिपुरारी घाट, गरसंडा व नीमा घाट पर अहले सुबह तकरीबन चार बजे ही डलिया लेकर श्रद्धालु पहुंच गए।

इसके बाद छठ व्रती घाट पर पहुंचे और सूर्य की लालिमा का इंतजार करते रहे, सुबह के कोहरे में सूरज काफी देर तक छिपा रहा, सूर्योदय का समय 6:05 बजे था और उस समय लालिमा दिखने लगी। सूर्य की लालिमा दिखते ही अर्घ्य देने की शुरुआत हो गई। गांव से लेकर शहर तक छठ की छटा और आस्था देखते बन रही थी। बच्चे बुजूर्ग, महिलाएं सभी डलिया लेकर घाट पहुंचे।

इसके पूर्व शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने महापर्व के तीसरे दिन घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। चहुंओर छठ के गीत से माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया था। शहर के सभी पांच घाटों पर बडी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं के उपस्थित होने से मेंंले जैसा नजारा था।

शहर के हनुमान घाट, कल्याणपुर घाट, त्रिपुरारी घाट, गरसंडा घाट और नीमा घाट पर लोगों की काफी भीड़ लगी थी। इधर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जिले के तकरीबन सभी घाटों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी, जिसमें महिला पुलिस बल भी शामिल थी।

विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री ने किया अर्घ्य अर्पित

लोकआस्था के इस महापर्व में चकाई विधानसभा के विधायक सुमित कुमार सिंह अपने पैतृक गांव खैरा प्रखंड के पकरी घाट पहुंचे। वे डालिया लेकर घर से घाट तक पहुंचे और फिर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। सुमित सिंह सपरिवार छठ घाट पहुंचे और विधि-विधान से भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना की। उनके साथ छठ घाट पर उनके पिता पूर्व कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह, माता एवं बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामवासी उपस्थित थे। इस पुनीत अवसर पर विधायक ने अपने गांव के अलावे अपने विधानसभा सहित पूरे जिले के लोगों के सुख समृद्धि की भगवान भास्कर से कामना की।

कई लाेगों ने घरों में ही किया छठ व्रत

जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी जहां छठ घाट पर भीड़ थी, वहीं कई लोग कोरोना को लेकर सचेत दिखे। सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए अपने घरों में ही गड्‌ढा खुदवाकर छठ व्रत किया। घर के सभी सदस्य नियम-निष्ठा के साथ अपने घर में भी भगवान सूर्य की अराधना की। पारंपरिक छठ गीतों से पूरा क्षेत्र भक्तिमय बना था। वहीं विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं और व्रतियों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस बलों की भी तैनाती की गई थी।

छठ व्रतियों के लिए रखा गया विशेष ख्याल

झाझा| महापर्व छठ मेंं भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए नदी घाटों व तालाबों के समीप आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा की व्यवस्था की गयी थी। नदी तट की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते की भी साफ-सफाई कर उसे आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया। छठ व्रती को कपड़ा बदलने के लिए कपड़ों का केविन बनाया गया था। श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं को ध्यान मेंं रखते हुए रास्ते की उचित व्यवस्था की गई। वहीं बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए लगने वाला मेला नहीं लगने पर लोग पूजा के बाद सीधे अपने घर को जाते दिखे।

